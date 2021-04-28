Trending:
Winker takes 12-game hit streak into matchup with Dodgers

By The Associated Press
April 28, 2021 3:06 am
1 min read
      

Cincinnati Reds (11-12, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (15-9, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Sonny Gray (0-1, 7.88 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (3-2, 2.56 ERA, .95 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -208, Reds +176; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Nick Castellanos and the Reds will take on the Dodgers Wednesday.

The Dodgers are 7-5 on their home turf. Los Angeles’ team on-base percentage of .339 is second in the MLB. Max Muncy leads the team with an OBP of .438.

The Reds are 4-7 in road games. Cincinnati’s team on-base percentage of .323 is second in the National League. Jesse Winker leads the team with an OBP of .443.

The Reds won the last meeting 6-5. Ryan Hendrix earned his first victory and Winker went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Cincinnati. Scott Alexander took his second loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Turner leads the Dodgers with 12 extra base hits and is batting .341.

Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with seven home runs home runs and is slugging .655.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 3-7, .170 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Reds: 3-7, .223 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Mitch White: (undisclosed), David Price: (hamstring), Corey Knebel: (lat), Joe Kelly: (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Victor Gonzalez: (undisclosed), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Cody Bellinger: (calf), Zach McKinstry: (back).

Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Aristides Aquino: (hand), Shogo Akiyama: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

