Wisconsin hoops adds Boston U grad transfer Katie Nelson

By The Associated Press
April 15, 2021 5:45 pm
< a min read
      

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Point guard Katie Nelson is following her coach from Boston University to Wisconsin.

New Wisconsin women’s basketball coach Marisa Moseley announced Thursday that Nelson plans to play for the Badgers as a graduate transfer next season. Moseley took over Wisconsin’s program last month after posting a 45-29 record in three seasons at BU.

The 5-foot-8 Nelson averaged 12 points and 4.3 assists for the Eagles this past season to earn first-team all-Patriot League honors. She shot 40.6% from 3-point range.

She started all 103 career games she played at Boston University.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

