Wizards rookie Avdija done for season with broken right leg

By The Associated Press
April 22, 2021 9:46 pm
1 min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Wizards rookie forward Deni Avdija will miss the rest of the season after breaking his right leg.

The Wizards said that an MRI exam Thursday showed Avdija has a hairline fracture of his right fibula.

The team said the 20-year-old from Israel does not need surgery and is expected to make a full recovery in about three months. Washington’s regular-season finale is May 16.

The first-round draft pick was hurt and taken off the court in a wheelchair during Washington’s 118-114 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night.

Avdija landed awkwardly after missing a layup late in the second quarter. He lay on the floor for several minutes and teammate Jordan Bell came off the bench to cover his lower leg with a jersey.

Washington selected Avdija with the ninth overall pick in last year’s NBA draft. The 6-foot-9 small forward has been starting for the Wizards and is averaging 6.3 points and 4.9 rebounds.

He’s the second starter Washington lost to injury this season: Center Thomas Bryant tore the ACL in his left knee.

Washington is on a season-high six-game winning streak and in the race for a play-in berth in the Eastern Conference heading into Friday’s game at the Oklahoma City Thunder.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

