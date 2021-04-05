On Air: The Search for Accountability
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Wolves, Spain defender Jonny sustains another knee injury

By The Associated Press
April 5, 2021 2:31 pm
< a min read
      

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Wolverhampton wing back Jonny Otto is set for another long spell out of action after seriously injuring his right knee again, the Premier League club said Monday.

The Spain international injured both his anterior cruciate ligament and medial cruciate ligament during training on Sunday, Wolves said, and looks certain to be unavailable for the European Championship this summer.

Jonny had recently returned to the team following an ACL injury sustained in August.

Wolves said he will see a specialist this week.

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into how they are creating a digital fabric by optimizing cloud and citizen services in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|6 Gain the Freedom to Innovate |...
4|6 Integrated Precision Warfare Review...
4|6 The Top Three Platforms for a True...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Glenn Jeffries, Army Corps of Engineers-Charleston District, awarded a Bronze de Fleury