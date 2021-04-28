Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Wood expected to start as Giants host the Rockies

By The Associated Press
April 28, 2021 3:06 am
1 min read
      

Colorado Rockies (9-14, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (15-9, second in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (1-1, 3.45 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) Giants: Alex Wood (2-0, .75 ERA, .42 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -145, Rockies +124; over/under is 7 runs

        Insight by ViON: Learn how SOCOM is offering a DevSecOps-as-a-service approach to make it easier to push capabilities out securely in this free webinar.

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Colorado will play on Wednesday.

The Giants are 6-2 against NL West opponents. San Francisco has hit 31 home runs this season, fourth in the majors. Buster Posey leads the team with five, averaging one every 11.4 at-bats.

The Rockies are 4-11 against the rest of their division. Colorado’s team on-base percentage of .287 is twenty-seventh in the MLB. C.J. Cron leads the team with an OBP of .370.

The Rockies won the last meeting 7-5. Daniel Bard secured his first victory and Cron went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Colorado. Gregory Santos registered his second loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Posey leads the Giants with five home runs and is batting .351.

Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with 24 hits and has 15 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 7-3, .249 batting average, 2.69 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Rockies: 6-4, .252 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Giants: Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Jarlin Garcia: (groin), Johnny Cueto: (lat), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Mike Yastrzemski: (oblique), LaMonte Wade Jr.: (oblique), Jaylin Davis: (left knee), Donovan Solano: (calf).

Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Kyle Freeland: (shoulder), Brendan Rodgers: (hamstring), Chris Owings: (left thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 TOC Annual Institute
4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|26 STAREAST Virtual Testing Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors and civilians at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka recite oath during naturalization ceremony