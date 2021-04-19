On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
World Series of Poker moving from ESPN to CBS Sports

By The Associated Press
April 19, 2021
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The World Series of Poker is moving from ESPN to CBS Sports.

CBS and PokerGO announced Monday that the CBS Sports Network will be the home of World Series of Poker events, including 15 hours of the main event competition, which will take place in November in Las Vegas.

The agreement also includes 36 hours of 18 additional gold bracelet events. ESPN had televised the World Series since 2002, but CBS was the first to televise World Series events in the mid-1970s.

CBS had also done some of the gold bracelet events through its partnership with PokerGO since 2019.

“We consider this a best in class property. Everyone wants a seat at the final table and it has tremendous visibility and popularity,” said Dan Weinberg, the executive vice president of programming for CBS Sports.

