WTA Copa Colsanitas Results

By The Associated Press
April 9, 2021 12:33 pm
Friday

At Centro de Alto Rendimiento

Bogota, Columbia

Purse: $235,238

Surface: Red clay

BOGOTA, COLUMBIA (AP) _ Results Friday from Copa Colsanitas at Centro de Alto Rendimiento (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Tamara Zidansek (5), Slovenia, def. Sara Errani, Italy, 6-3, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Semifinals

Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania, and Anna-Lena Friedsam (3), Germany, def. Arina Rodionova, Australia, and Rosalie van Der Hoek (2), Netherlands, 7-5, 6-1.

