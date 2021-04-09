WTA Copa Colsanitas Results

Friday
At Centro de Alto Rendimiento
Bogota, Columbia
Purse: $235,238
Surface: Red clay
BOGOTA, COLUMBIA (AP) _ Results Friday from Copa Colsanitas at Centro de Alto Rendimiento (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Quarterfinals
Tamara Zidansek (5), Slovenia, def. Sara Errani, Italy, 6-3, 6-4.
Women’s Doubles
Semifinals
Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania, and Anna-Lena Friedsam (3), Germany, def. Arina Rodionova, Australia, and Rosalie van Der Hoek (2), Netherlands, 7-5, 6-1.
