On Air: Fed Access with Derrick T. Dortch
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

WTA Copa Colsanitas Results

By The Associated Press
April 5, 2021 12:12 pm
< a min read
      

Monday

At Centro de Alto Rendimiento

Bogota, Columbia

Purse: $235,238

Surface: Red clay

BOGOTA, COLUMBIA (AP) _ Results Monday from Copa Colsanitas at Centro de Alto Rendimiento (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Jasmine Paolini (6), Italy, def. Kristie Ahn, United States, 6-3, 6-0.

Zheng Saisai (1), China, def. Usue Maitane Arconada, United States, 6-3, 6-1.

Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria, def. Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, 6-2, 6-3.

Stefanie Voegele, Switzerland, def. Chloe Paquet, France, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into how they are creating a digital fabric by optimizing cloud and citizen services in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|6 Gain the Freedom to Innovate |...
4|6 Integrated Precision Warfare Review...
4|6 The Top Three Platforms for a True...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Glenn Jeffries, Army Corps of Engineers-Charleston District, awarded a Bronze de Fleury