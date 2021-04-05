WTA Copa Colsanitas Results

Monday
At Centro de Alto Rendimiento
Bogota, Columbia
Purse: $235,238
Surface: Red clay
BOGOTA, COLUMBIA (AP) _ Results Monday from Copa Colsanitas at Centro de Alto Rendimiento (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Jasmine Paolini (6), Italy, def. Kristie Ahn, United States, 6-3, 6-0.
Zheng Saisai (1), China, def. Usue Maitane Arconada, United States, 6-3, 6-1.
Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria, def. Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, 6-2, 6-3.
Stefanie Voegele, Switzerland, def. Chloe Paquet, France, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.
