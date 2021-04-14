On Air: Federal Insights: Data Management
WTA MUSC Health Women’s Results

By The Associated Press
April 14, 2021 1:57 pm
< a min read
      

Wednesday

At Family Circle Tennis Center

Charleston, S.C.

Purse: $235,238

Surface: Red clay

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) _ Results Wednesday from MUSC Health Women’s Open at Family Circle Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Jamie Loeb, United States, and Erin Routliffe, New Zealand, def. Arina Rodionova, Australia, and Rosalie van Der Hoek (4), Netherlands, 6-1, 4-0, ret.

