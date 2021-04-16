WTA MUSC Health Women’s Results

Friday
At Family Circle Tennis Center
Charleston, S.C.
Purse: $235,238
Surface: Red clay
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) _ Results Friday from MUSC Health Women’s Open at Family Circle Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Quarterfinals
Danka Kovinic, Montenegro, def. Shelby Rogers, United States, 7-5, 6-1.
Women’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Caty McNally and Hailey Baptiste, United States, def. Jessy Rompies and Beatrice Gumulya, Indonesia, 6-0, 6-0.
