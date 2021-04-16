Trending:
WTA MUSC Health Women’s Results

By The Associated Press
April 16, 2021 1:56 pm
Friday

At Family Circle Tennis Center

Charleston, S.C.

Purse: $235,238

Surface: Red clay

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) _ Results Friday from MUSC Health Women’s Open at Family Circle Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Danka Kovinic, Montenegro, def. Shelby Rogers, United States, 7-5, 6-1.

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Caty McNally and Hailey Baptiste, United States, def. Jessy Rompies and Beatrice Gumulya, Indonesia, 6-0, 6-0.

