WTA Porsche Tennis Grand Prix Results

Tuesday
At Porsche Arena
Stuttgart, Germany
Purse: €456,073
Surface: Red clay
STUTTGART, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Porsche Tennis Grand Prix at Porsche Arena (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, def. Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.
Anett Kontaveit, Estonia, def. Julia Middendorf, Germany, 6-2, 6-3.
