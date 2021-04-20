WTA Porsche Tennis Grand Prix Results

Tuesday

At Porsche Arena

Stuttgart, Germany

Purse: €456,073

Surface: Red clay

STUTTGART, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Porsche Tennis Grand Prix at Porsche Arena (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, def. Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Anett Kontaveit, Estonia, def. Julia Middendorf, Germany, 6-2, 6-3.

