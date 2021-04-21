On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
WTA Porsche Tennis Grand Prix Results

By The Associated Press
April 21, 2021 8:01 am
< a min read
      

Wednesday

At Porsche Arena

Stuttgart, Germany

Purse: €456,073

Surface: Red clay

STUTTGART, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Porsche Tennis Grand Prix at Porsche Arena (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Karolina Pliskova (6), Czech Republic, def. Tamara Korpatsch, Germany, 7-5, 3-6, 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Desirae Krawczyk (1), United States, def. Laura-Ioana Paar, Romania, and Varvara Gracheva, Russia, 7-6 (1), 6-3.

