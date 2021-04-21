WTA Porsche Tennis Grand Prix Results

Wednesday
At Porsche Arena
Stuttgart, Germany
Purse: €456,073
Surface: Red clay
STUTTGART, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Porsche Tennis Grand Prix at Porsche Arena (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Karolina Pliskova (6), Czech Republic, def. Tamara Korpatsch, Germany, 7-5, 3-6, 6-3.
Women’s Doubles
Round of 16
Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Desirae Krawczyk (1), United States, def. Laura-Ioana Paar, Romania, and Varvara Gracheva, Russia, 7-6 (1), 6-3.
