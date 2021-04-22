WTA Porsche Tennis Grand Prix Results

Thursday
At Porsche Arena
Stuttgart, Germany
Purse: €456,073
Surface: Red clay
STUTTGART, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Thursday from Porsche Tennis Grand Prix at Porsche Arena (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 16
Karolina Pliskova (6), Czech Republic, def. Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, 6-7 (7), 6-4, 6-3.
Women’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Desirae Krawczyk (1), United States, def. Sharon Fichman, Canada, and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, 6-2, 6-2.
