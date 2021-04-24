On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
WTA Porsche Tennis Grand Prix Results

By The Associated Press
April 24, 2021 9:03 am
Saturday

At Porsche Arena

Stuttgart, Germany

Purse: €456,073

Surface: Red clay

STUTTGART, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Saturday from Porsche Tennis Grand Prix at Porsche Arena (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Semifinals

Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, def. Elina Svitolina (4), Ukraine, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Aryna Sabalenka (5), Belarus, def. Simona Halep (2), Romania, 6-3, 6-2.

Women’s Doubles

Semifinals

Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Desirae Krawczyk (1), United States, def. Raluca-Ioana Olaru, Romania, and Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, 7-5, 4-6, 10-6.

Ashleigh Barty, Australia, and Jennifer Brady, United States, def. Wang Yafan, China, and Vivian Heisen, Germany, 6-1, 7-5.

