WTA Porsche Tennis Grand Prix Results

Saturday
At Porsche Arena
Stuttgart, Germany
Purse: €456,073
Surface: Red clay
STUTTGART, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Saturday from Porsche Tennis Grand Prix at Porsche Arena (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Semifinals
Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, def. Elina Svitolina (4), Ukraine, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2.
Aryna Sabalenka (5), Belarus, def. Simona Halep (2), Romania, 6-3, 6-2.
Women’s Doubles
Semifinals
Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Desirae Krawczyk (1), United States, def. Raluca-Ioana Olaru, Romania, and Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, 7-5, 4-6, 10-6.
Ashleigh Barty, Australia, and Jennifer Brady, United States, def. Wang Yafan, China, and Vivian Heisen, Germany, 6-1, 7-5.
