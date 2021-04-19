WTA Porsche Tennis Grand Prix Results

Monday

At Porsche Arena

Stuttgart, Germany

Purse: €456,073

Surface: Red clay

STUTTGART, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Monday from Porsche Tennis Grand Prix at Porsche Arena (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Belinda Bencic (8), Switzerland, def. Nastasja Mariana Schunk, Germany, 6-4, 6-2.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Ashleigh Barty, Australia, and Jennifer Brady, United States, def. Sabrina Santamaria and Kaitlyn Christian, United States, 6-3, 6-1.

