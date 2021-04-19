WTA Porsche Tennis Grand Prix Results

Monday
At Porsche Arena
Stuttgart, Germany
Purse: €456,073
Surface: Red clay
STUTTGART, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Monday from Porsche Tennis Grand Prix at Porsche Arena (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Belinda Bencic (8), Switzerland, def. Nastasja Mariana Schunk, Germany, 6-4, 6-2.
Women’s Doubles
Round of 16
Ashleigh Barty, Australia, and Jennifer Brady, United States, def. Sabrina Santamaria and Kaitlyn Christian, United States, 6-3, 6-1.
