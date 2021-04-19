On Air: Fed Access with Derrick T. Dortch
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

WTA Porsche Tennis Grand Prix Results

By The Associated Press
April 19, 2021 10:07 am
< a min read
      

Monday

At Porsche Arena

Stuttgart, Germany

Purse: €456,073

Surface: Red clay

STUTTGART, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Monday from Porsche Tennis Grand Prix at Porsche Arena (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Belinda Bencic (8), Switzerland, def. Nastasja Mariana Schunk, Germany, 6-4, 6-2.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Ashleigh Barty, Australia, and Jennifer Brady, United States, def. Sabrina Santamaria and Kaitlyn Christian, United States, 6-3, 6-1.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|19 Leadership Development for Executive...
4|19 Low Light Virtual Summit
4|19 TSP Planning with Ed Zurndorfer
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors assigned to the USS America become naturalized citizens