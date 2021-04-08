WTA Volvo Car Results

On Air: Panel Discussions
By The Associated Press
April 8, 2021 12:36 pm
< a min read
      

Thursday

At Family Circle Tennis Center

Charleston, S.C.

Purse: $565,530

Surface: Green clay

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) _ Results Thursday from Volvo Car Open at Family Circle Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Yulia Putintseva (11), Kazakhstan, def. Garbine Muguruza (6), Spain, 0-6, 2-2, ret.

Veronika Kudermetova (15), Russia, def. Kurumi Nara, Japan, 6-0, 6-3.

