On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

WTA Volvo Car Results

By The Associated Press
April 10, 2021 12:14 pm
< a min read
      

Saturday

At Family Circle Tennis Center

Charleston, S.C.

Purse: $565,530

Surface: Green clay

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) _ Results Saturday from Volvo Car Open at Family Circle Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Doubles

Semifinals

Nicole Melichar, United States, and Demi Schuurs (1), Netherlands, def. Asia Muhammad, United States, and Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, 7-5, 6-1.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|9 ASPA's 2021 Annual Conference
4|11 World Health Care Congress (WHCC20)
4|12 GTC 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh throws out first pitch before Red Sox-Orioles game