WTA Volvo Car Results

Saturday

At Family Circle Tennis Center

Charleston, S.C.

Purse: $565,530

Surface: Green clay

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) _ Results Saturday from Volvo Car Open at Family Circle Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Doubles

Semifinals

Nicole Melichar, United States, and Demi Schuurs (1), Netherlands, def. Asia Muhammad, United States, and Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, 7-5, 6-1.

