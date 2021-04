WTA Volvo Car Results

By The Associated Press

Sunday

At Family Circle Tennis Center

Charleston, S.C.

Purse: $565,530

Surface: Green clay

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) _ Results Sunday from Volvo Car Open at Family Circle Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Championship

Veronika Kudermetova (15), Russia, def. Danka Kovinic, Montenegro, 6-4, 6-2.

Women’s Doubles

Championship

Nicole Melichar, United States, and Demi Schuurs (1), Netherlands, def. Lucie Hradecka and Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, 6-2, 6-4.

