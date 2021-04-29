Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Yankees take on the Orioles after German’s strong outing

By The Associated Press
April 29, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

New York Yankees (11-13, fourth in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (10-14, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Thursday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (1-1, 4.57 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) Orioles: Jorge Lopez (1-3, 8.15 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles +159, Yankees -184; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into the low-code, no-code surge that is democratizing transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Domingo German. German pitched seven innings, surrendering zero runs on three hits with six strikeouts against Baltimore.

The Orioles are 5-7 against the rest of their division. Baltimore has a collective on-base percentage of .282, led by Cedric Mullins with a mark of .386.

The Yankees have gone 7-11 against division opponents. New York has hit 32 combined home runs this season, most in the American League. Giancarlo Stanton leads the team with six, averaging one every 13.8 at-bats.

The Yankees won the last meeting 7-0. Domingo German recorded his second victory and Gio Urshela went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for New York. Dean Kremer took his second loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mullins leads the Orioles with 32 hits and has six RBIs.

Stanton leads the Yankees with six home runs and has 15 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .232 batting average, 3.51 ERA, outscored by six runs

Yankees: 6-4, .213 batting average, 2.56 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Orioles: Mac Sceroler: (shoulder), Hunter Harvey: (oblique), Anthony Santander: (ankle), Freddy Galvis: (groin), Chris Davis: (back).

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (right elbow), Zack Britton: (elbow), Luke Voit: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|26 STAREAST Virtual Testing Conference
4|27 Digital Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Harris and Pelosi make history at Biden's first address to Congress