Yanks’ Sánchez exits after being hit in hand by foul ball

By The Associated Press
April 17, 2021 2:47 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees catcher Gary Sánchez left a game Saturday an inning after taking a foul ball off his right hand.

Sánchez’s throwing hand was unprotected when Tampa Bay’s Randy Arozarena tipped a pitch that appeared to hit Sánchez in the knuckles in the fourth inning.

Sánchez fell to the ground and writhed in pain before a trainer came out to inspect him. He remained in the game and finished the inning, then flew out to center field in the bottom of the fourth. He was replaced by Kyle Higashioka to begin the fifth.

The two-time All-Star was 0 for 1 with a walk Saturday and is hitting .237 with two homers and four RBIs this season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

