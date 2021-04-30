Yarbrough expected to start as Rays host the Astros

Houston Astros (13-12, fourth in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (13-13, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (1-1, 4.58 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) Rays: Ryan Yarbrough (1-2, 4.28 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays +106, Astros -121; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Yuli Gurriel and the Astros will take on the Rays Friday.

The Rays are 6-8 in home games in 2020. Tampa Bay has slugged .382 this season. Mike Zunino leads the team with a mark of .583.

The Astros have gone 6-5 away from home. Houston has a team on-base percentage of .317, good for third in the American League. Yuli Gurriel leads the team with a mark of .443.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randy Arozarena leads the Rays with 27 hits and has 11 RBIs.

Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with five home runs home runs and is slugging .385.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 5-5, .237 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Astros: 6-4, .251 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Collin McHugh: (lower back), Chris Mazza: (right shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: (shoulder), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Yoshi Tsutsugo: (covid-19 vaccine), Ji-Man Choi: (knee).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Framber Valdez: (finger), Blake Taylor: (ankle), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Enoli Paredes: (right side), Jake Odorizzi: (right pronator muscle), Josh James: (hip), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder), Yordan Alvarez: (health protocols).

