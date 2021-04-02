Trending:
Yarbrough expected to start for Tampa Bay at Miami

By The Associated Press
April 2, 2021 3:25 am
< a min read
      

Tampa Bay Rays (1-0, first in the AL East) vs. Miami Marlins (0-1, fifth in the AL East)

Miami; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Ryan Yarbrough (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Marlins: TBD

LINE: Marlins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.

The Marlins went 11-15 on their home field in 2020. Miami pitchers had a WHIP of 1.45 last year while striking out 7.5 hitters per game.

The Rays finished 20-11 in road games in 2020. Tampa Bay averaged 7.8 hits with 3.3 extra base hits per game last season.

INJURIES: Marlins: Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Jesus Sanchez: (groin).

Rays: Colin Poche: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Brett Phillips: (hamstring), Ji-Man Choi: (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

