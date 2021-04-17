Trending:
Ynoa, Braves to take on Williams, Cubs

By The Associated Press
April 17, 2021 3:06 am
Atlanta Braves (6-8) vs. Chicago Cubs (5-8)

Chicago; Saturday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Huascar Ynoa (0-0, .75 ERA, .67 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) Cubs: Trevor Williams (1-1, 6.75 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 9 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs +113, Braves -130; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves face the Chicago Cubs on Saturday.

The Cubs finished 19-14 in home games in 2020. Chicago pitchers had a WHIP of 1.22 last season while striking out 8.7 hitters per game.

The Braves went 16-14 on the road in 2020. Atlanta averaged 9.3 hits per game last year and totaled 103 home runs as a team.

The teams meet for the second time this year. Atlanta leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Cubs: Brandon Workman: (covid-19), Dan Winkler: (covid-19), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: (illness).

Braves: Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Drew Smyly: (forearm), Chris Martin: (fingers), Max Fried: (hamstring), Cristian Pache: (groin), Ender Inciarte: (hamstring), Ozzie Albies: (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

