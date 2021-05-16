On Air: Meet the Press
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

16 die in extreme weather in in China cross-country race

By The Associated Press
May 22, 2021 8:38 pm
< a min read
      

BEIJING (AP) — Rescuers in China say at least 16 people have died and five are missing in extreme weather during a mountain marathon cross-country race in the country’s northwest.

The rescue headquarters quoted by the official Xinhua News Agency said hail, freezing rain and gale winds hit the 100-kilometer (60-mile) race in the Yellow River Stone Forest tourist site in Baiyin city in Gansu province around 1 p.m. Saturday.

It said participants suffered from physical discomfort and the sudden drop in temperature. Some went missing and the race was halted.

Early Sunday, 16 people were found dead and the search for five more is underway, Xinhua said. More than 700 rescuers are taking part.

        Insight by OptumServe: Health IT practitioners provide on digital medical delivery in the military domain in this exclusive executive briefing.

Xinhua said a total of 172 people joined the race and 151 are confirmed to be safe.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News World News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|24 Prepare Now for the 6 Forces That Will...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Brood X cicadas begin to emerge around the Capitol Grounds