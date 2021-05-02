On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
2 Navy training jets collide over South Texas, injuring 1

By The Associated Press
May 17, 2021 5:20 pm
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Two Navy training jets collided over South Texas on Monday, forcing the two crew members on one plane to bail out and leaving one of them with minor injuries, the military said.

The two British-built T-45C Goshawk jets collided at around 11 a.m. over Ricardo, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Corpus Christi, Corpus Christi-based Chief of Naval Air Training tweeted.

One jet with a student and instructor aboard was able to land safely at nearby Naval Air Station Kingsville. The other jet crashed nearby after its student pilot and instructor ejected safely. One of them was treated for minor injuries at a Corpus Christi hospital.

No cause has been determined, and the Navy and local officials were investigating. They reported no other injuries or notable collateral damage.

The crash came five days after a midair collision between a small plane and a regional air freighter near Denver. Both aircraft were able to land safely without injuries.

