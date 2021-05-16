2021 Basketball Hall of Fame Inductees

North American Committe — Rick Adelman, coach; Chirs Bosh, player; Paul Pierce, player; Bill Russell, coach; Ben Wallace, player; Chris Webber, player; Jay Wright, coach.
Women’s Committee — Yolanda Griffith, player; Lauren Jackson, player.
Contributor Direct Election Committee — Val Ackerman, contributor; Cotton Fitzsimmons, contributor; Howard Garfinkel, contributor.
Early African American Pioneers Committe Direct Elect — Clarence “Fats” Jenkins, player.
International Committee — Toni Kukoc, player.
Veterans Committee Direct Elect — Bob Dandridge, player.
Women’s Veterans Committee Direct Elect — Pearl Moore, player.
