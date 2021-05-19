Trending:
Sports News

2021 No-Hitters

By The Associated Press
May 19, 2021 10:33 pm
American League

May 19 — Corey Kluber, New York Yankees at Texas Rangers, 2-0

May 18 — Spencer Turnbull, Detroit Tigers at Seattle Mariners, 5-0

May 5 — John Means, Baltimore Orioles at Seattle Mariners, 6-0

April 14 — Carlos Rodon, Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Indians, 8-0

National League

May 7 — Wade Miley, Cincinnati Reds at Cleveland Indians, 3-0

April 9 — Joe Musgrove, San Diego Padres at Texas Rangers, 3-0

