2022 World Cup Qualifying Glance

By The Associated Press
May 10, 2021 7:12 pm
6 min read
      
All Times EDT
NORTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN
FIRST ROUND
Group winners advance
GROUP A
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Antigua 2 1 1 0 5 2 4
El Salvador 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
Grenada 2 1 0 1 1 2 3
Montserrat 2 0 2 0 3 3 2
U.S. Virgin Isl. 2 0 0 2 0 4 0
Wednesday, June 2
At San Cristóbal, Dominican Republic

Montserrat vs. U.S. Virgin Islands, 6 p.m.

Friday, June 4
At St. John’s, Antigua

Antigua and Barbuda vs. Grenada, 4 p.m.

Saturday, June 5
At St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

U.S. Virgin Islands vs. El Salvador, TBA

Tuesday, June 8
At St. George’s, Grenada

Grenada vs. Montserrat, 7 p.m.

At San Salvador, El Salvador

El Salvador vs. Antigua and Barbuda, 9:05 p.m.

GROUP B
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Canada 2 2 0 0 16 1 6
Suriname 2 2 0 0 9 0 6
Bermuda 2 1 0 1 6 5 3
Aruba 2 0 0 2 0 11 0
Cayman Islands 2 0 0 2 0 14 0
Wednesday, June 2
At Bradenton, Fla.

Cayman Islands vs. Aruba, 6 p.m.

Friday, June 4
At Paramaribo, Suriname

Suriname vs. Bermuda, 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 5
At Bradenton, Fla.

Aruba vs. Canada, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, June 8
At Bradenton, Fla.

Bermuda vs. Cayman Islands, 8 p.m.

At Bridgeview, Ill.

Canada vs. Suriname, 9:05 p.m.

GROUP C
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Curaçao 2 2 0 0 7 1 6
Guatemala 2 2 0 0 4 0 6
St. Vincent 2 1 0 1 3 5 3
Cuba 2 0 0 2 1 3 0
Brit. Virgin Is. 2 0 0 2 0 6 0
Wednesday, June 2
At Guatemala City

Cuba vs. British Virgin Islands, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, June 4
At Guatemala City

Guatemala vs. St. Vincent and the Grendadines, 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 5
At Guatemala City

British Virgin Islands vs. Curaçao, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, June 8
St. George’s, Grenada

St. Vincent and the Grendadines vs. Cuba, 4 p.m.

At Willemstad, Curaçao

Curaçao vs. Guatemala, 8 p.m.

GROUP D
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Dominican Rep. 2 2 0 0 7 0 6
Panama 2 2 0 0 3 1 6
Barbados 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
Dominica 2 0 0 2 1 3 0
Anguilla 2 0 0 2 0 7 0
Wednesday, June 2
At Roseau, Dominica

Dominica vs. Anguilla, 3 p.m.

Friday, June 4
At Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic vs. Barbados, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 5
At Panama City, Panama

Anguilla vs. Panama, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, June 8
At Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Barbados vs. Dominica, 7 p.m.

At Panama City, Panama

Panama vs. Dominican Republic, 10 p.m.

GROUP E
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Nicaragua 1 1 0 0 7 0 3
Haiti 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
Belize 2 1 0 1 5 2 3
Turks and Caicos 2 0 0 2 0 12 0

St. Lucia withdrew

Friday, June 4
At Managua, Nicaragua

Nicaragua vs. Belize, 9 p.m.

Saturday, June 5
At Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands

Turks and Caicos Islands vs. Haiti, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, June 8
At Port-au-Prince, Haiti

Haiti vs. Nicaragua, 5 p.m.

GROUP F
GP W D L GF GA Pts
St. Kitts 2 2 0 0 5 0 6
Trinidad 2 1 1 0 4 1 4
Guyana 2 1 0 1 4 3 3
Puerto Rico 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
Bahamas 2 0 0 2 0 8 0
Wednesday, June 2
At Mayaguez, Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico vs. Bahamas, 6 p.m.

Friday, June 4
At Basseterre, St. Kitts

St. Kitts and Nevis vs. Guyana, 4 p.m.

Saturday, June 5
At Nassau, Bahamas

Bahamas vs. Trinidad and Tobago, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, June 8
At TBA

Guyana vs. Puerto Rico

At San Cristóbal, Dominican Republic

Trinidad vs. St. Kitts and Nevis, 6 p.m.

EUROPE
Winners qualify
Second-place teams advance to European playoffs
along with two best Nations League group winners that did not qualify
GROUP A
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Portugal 3 2 1 0 6 3 7
Serbia 3 2 1 0 7 5 7
Luxembourg 2 1 0 1 2 3 3
Ireland 2 0 0 2 2 4 0
Azerbaijan 2 0 0 2 1 3 0
Wednesday, March 24
At Turin, Italy

Portugal 1, Azerbaijan 0

At Belgrade, Serbia

Serbia 3, Ireland 2

Saturday, March 27
At Dublin

Luxembourg 1, Ireland 0

At Belgrade, Serbia

Serbia 2, Portugal 2

Tuesday, March 30
At Baku, Azerbaijan

Serbia 2, Azerbaijan 1

At Luxembourg

Portugal 3, Luxembourg 1

___

GROUP B
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Spain 3 2 1 0 6 3 7
Sweden 2 2 0 0 4 0 6
Greece 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
Georgia 3 0 1 2 2 4 1
Kosovo 2 0 0 2 1 6 0
Thursday, March 25
At Granada, Spain

Spain 1, Greece 1

At Stockholm

Sweden 1, Georgia 0

Sunday, March 28
At Tblisi, Georgia

Spain 2, Georgia 1

At Pristina, Kosovo

Sweden 3, Kosovo 0

Wednesday, March 31
At Thessaloniki, Greece

Greece 1, Georgia 1

At Seville, Spain

Spain 3, Kosovo 1

___

GROUP C
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Italy 3 3 0 0 6 0 9
Switzerland 2 2 0 0 4 1 6
Northern Ireland 2 0 1 1 0 2 1
Bulgaria 3 0 1 2 1 5 1
Lithuania 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Thursday, March 25
At Sofia, Bulgaria

Switzerland 3, Bulgaria 1

At Parma, Italy

Italy 2, Northern Ireland 0

Sunday, March 28
At Sofia, Bulgaria

Italy 2, Bulgaria 0

At St. Gallen, Switzerland

Switzerland 1, Lithuania 0

Wednesday, March 31
At Vilnius, Lithuania

Italy 2, Lithuania 0

At Belfast, Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland 0, Bulgaria 0

___

GROUP D
GP W D L GF GA Pts
France 3 2 1 0 4 1 7
Ukraine 3 0 3 0 3 3 3
Finland 2 0 2 0 3 3 2
Bosnia-Herz. 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
Kazakhstan 2 0 1 1 1 3 1
Wednesday, March 24

At Helninki, Finland Finland 2, Bosnia-Herzegovina 2

At Saint-Denis, France

France 1, Ukraine 1

Sunday, March 28
At Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

France 2, Kazakhstan 0

At Lviv, Ukraine

Ukraine 1, Finland 1

Wednesday, March 31
At Sarajevo, Bosnia

France 1, Bosnia-Herzegovina 0

At Lviv, Ukraine

Ukraine 1, Kazakhstan 1

___

GROUP E
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Belgium 3 2 1 0 12 2 7
Czech Republic 3 1 1 1 7 4 4
Wales 2 1 0 1 2 3 3
Belarus 2 1 0 1 4 10 3
Estonia 2 0 0 2 4 9 0
Wednesday, March 24
At Leuven, Belgium

Belgium 3, Wales 1

At Tallinn, Estonia

Czech Republic 6, Estonia 2

Saturday, March 27
At Minsk, Belarus

Belarus 4, Estonia 2

At Prague, Czech Republic

Czech Republic 1, Belgium 1

Tuesday, March 30
At Leuven, Belgium

Belgium 8, Belarus 0

At Cardiff, Wales

Wales 1, Czech Republic 0

___

GROUP F
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Denmark 3 3 0 0 14 0 9
Scotland 3 1 2 0 7 3 5
Israel 3 1 1 1 5 4 4
Austria 3 1 1 1 5 7 4
Faeroe Islands 3 0 1 2 2 8 1
Moldova 3 0 1 2 2 13 1
Thursday, March 25
At Tel Aviv, Israel

Denmark 2, Israel 0

At Chisinau, Moldova

Moldova 1, Faeroe Islands 1

At Glasgow, Scotland

Scotland 2, Austria 2

Sunday, March 28
At Herning, Denmark

Denmark 8, Moldova 0

At Vienna

Austria 3, Faeroe Islands 1

At Tel Aviv, Israel

Israel 1, Scotland 1

Wednesday, March 31
At Vienna

Denmark 4, Austria 0

At Chisinau, Moldova

Israel 4, Moldova 1

At Glasgow, Scotland

Scotland 4, Faeroe Islands 0

___

GROUP G
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Turkey 3 2 1 0 10 5 7
Netherlands 3 2 0 1 11 4 6
Montenegro 3 2 0 1 6 3 6
Norway 3 2 0 1 4 3 6
Latvia 3 0 1 2 4 7 1
Gibraltar 3 0 0 3 1 14 0
Wednesday, March 24
At Istanbul

Turkey 4, Netherlands 2

At Gibraltar

Gibraltar 0, Norway 3

At Riga, Latvia

Montenegro 2, Latvia 1

Saturday, March 27
At Podgorica, Montenegro

Montenegro 4, Gibraltar 1

At Malaga, Spain

Turkey 3, Norway 0

At Amsterdam

Netherlands 2, Latvia 0

Tuesday, March 30
At Gibraltar

Netherlands 7, Gibraltar 0

At Podgorica, Montenegro

Norway 1, Montenegro 0

At Istanbul

Turkey 3, Latvia 3

___

GROUP H
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Croatia 3 2 0 1 4 1 6
Russia 3 2 0 1 6 4 6
Slovakia 3 1 2 0 4 3 5
Cyprus 3 1 1 1 1 1 4
Slovenia 3 1 0 2 2 3 3
Malta 3 0 1 2 3 8 1
Wednesday, March 24
At Strovolos, Cyprus

Cyprus 0, Slovakia 0

At Ta’Qali,, Malta

Russia 3,Malta 1

At Ljubljana, Slovenia

Slovenia 1, Croatia 0

Saturday, March 27
At Sochi, Russia

Russia 2, Slovenia 1

At Rijeka, Croatia

Croatia 1, Cyprus 0

At Trnava, Slovakia

Slovakia 2, Malta 2

Tuesday, March 30
At Strovolos, Cyprus

Cyprus 1, Slovenia 0

At Rijeka, Croatia

Croatia 3, Malta 0

At Trnava, Slovakia

Slovakia 2, Russia 1

__

GROUP I
GP W D L GF GA Pts
England 3 3 0 0 9 1 9
Hungary 3 2 1 0 10 4 7
Albania 3 2 0 1 3 2 6
Poland 3 1 1 1 7 5 4
Andorra 3 0 0 3 1 8 0
San Marino 3 0 0 3 0 10 0
Thursday, March 25
At Andorra La Vella, Albania

Albania 1, Andorra 0

At London

England 5, San Marino 0

At Budapest, Hungary

Hungary 3, Poland 3

Sunday, March 28
At Andorra La Vella, Albania

England 2, Albania 0

At Warsaw, Poland

Poland 3, Andorra 0

At Serravalle, San Marino

Hungary 3, San Marino 0

Wednesday, March 31
At Andorra La Vella, Albania

Hungary 4, Andorra 1

At London

England 2, Poland 1

At Serravalle, San Marino

Albania 2, San Marino 0

___

GROUP J
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Armenia 3 3 0 0 6 2 9
North Macedonia 3 2 0 1 9 4 6
Germany 3 2 0 1 5 2 6
Romania 3 1 0 2 5 6 3
Iceland 3 1 0 2 4 6 3
Liechtenstein 3 0 0 3 1 10 0
Thursday, March 25
At Duisburg, Germany

Germany 3, Iceland 0

At Vadus, Liechtenstein

Armenia 1, Liechtenstein 0

At Ploiesti, Romania

Romania 3, North Macedonia 2

Sunday, March 28
At Yerevan, Armenia

Armenia 2, Iceland 0

At Skopje, Macedonia

North Macedonia 5, Liechtenstein 0

At Bucharest, Romania

Germany 1, Romania 0

Wednesday, March 31
At Yerevan, Armenia

Armenia 3, Romania 2

At Duisburg, Germany

North Macedonia 2, Germany 1

At Vadus, Liechtenstein

Iceland 4, Liechtenstein 1

SOUTH AMERICA
Top four teams qualify
Fifth place advances to playoff
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Brazil 4 4 0 0 12 2 12
Argentina 4 3 1 0 6 2 10
Ecuador 4 3 0 1 13 6 9
Paraguay 4 1 3 0 6 5 6
Uruguay 4 2 0 2 7 7 6
Chile 4 1 1 2 6 6 4
Colombia 4 1 1 2 6 11 4
Venezuela 4 1 0 3 2 6 3
Peru 4 0 1 3 4 10 1
Bolivia 4 0 1 3 5 12 1
Thursday, June 3
At La Paz, Bolivia

Bolivia vs. Venezuela, 4 p.m.

At Montevideo, Uruguay

Uruguay vs. Paraguay, 6 p.m.

At Santiago del Estero, Argentina

Argentina vs. Chile, 8 p.m.

At Porto Alegre, Brazil

Brazil vs. Ecuador, 8:30 p.m.

At Lima, Peru

Peru vs. Colombia, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, June 8
At Quito, Ecuador

Ecuador vs. Peru, 5 p.m.

At Caracas, Venezuela

Venezuela vs. Uruguay, 6:30 p.m.

At Barranquilla, Colombia

Colombia vs. Argentina, 7 p.m.

At Asunción, Paraguay

Paraguay vs. Brazil, 8:30 p.m.

At Las Condes, Chile

Chile vs. Bolivia, 9:30 p.m.

___

ASIA
SECOND ROUND
Group winners and top four second-place teams advance
GROUP A
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Syria 5 5 0 0 14 4 15
China 4 2 1 1 13 2 7
Philippines 5 2 1 2 8 8 7
Maldives 5 2 0 3 6 10 6
Guam 5 0 0 5 2 19 0
GROUP B
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Australia 4 4 0 0 16 1 12
Kuwait 5 3 1 1 17 3 10
Jordan 5 3 1 1 10 2 10
Nepal 5 1 0 4 2 16 3
Taiwan 5 0 0 5 2 25 0
GROUP C
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Iraq 5 3 2 0 9 2 11
Bahrain 5 2 3 0 3 1 9
Iran 4 2 0 2 17 3 6
Hong Kong 5 1 2 2 3 5 5
Cambodia 5 0 1 4 1 22 1
GROUP D
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Saudi Arabia 5 3 2 0 13 4 11
Uzbekistan 5 3 0 2 12 6 9
Singapore 5 2 1 2 7 10 7
Yemen 5 1 2 2 6 11 5
Palestine 6 1 1 4 3 10 4
Tuesday, March 30
At Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia 5, Palestine 0

GROUP E
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Qatar 5 4 1 0 11 1 13
Oman 5 4 0 1 11 4 12
Afghanistan 5 1 1 3 2 11 4
India 5 0 3 2 3 5 3
Bangladesh 4 0 1 3 2 8 1
GROUP F
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Japan 5 5 0 0 27 0 15
Tajikistan 6 3 1 2 9 8 10
Kyrgyzstan 5 2 1 2 10 5 7
Myanmar 5 2 0 3 5 13 6
Mongolia 7 1 0 6 2 27 3
Thursday, March 25
At Dushanbe, Tajikistan

Tajikistan 3, Mongolia 0

Tuesday, March 30
At Chiba, Japan

Japan 14, Mongolia 0

GROUP G
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Vietnam 5 3 2 0 5 1 11
Malaysia 5 3 0 2 8 6 9
Thailand 5 2 2 1 6 3 8
Utd Arab Emir. 4 2 0 2 8 4 6
Indonesia 5 0 0 5 3 16 0
GROUP H
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Turkmenistan 5 3 0 2 8 5 9
Lebanon 5 2 2 1 5 3 8
North Korea 5 2 2 1 4 3 8
South Korea 4 2 1 0 10 0 7
Sri Lanka 5 0 0 5 0 16 0
AFRICA
SECOND ROUND
Group winners advance
GROUP A
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Algeria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Burkina Faso 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Djibouti 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Niger 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
GROUP B
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Equatorial Guinea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mauritania 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tunisia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Zambia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
GROUP C
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Cape Verde 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cent. Afr. Republic 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Liberia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nigeria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
GROUP D
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Cameroon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ivory Coast 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Malawi 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mozambique 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
GROUP E
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Kenya 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mali 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rwanda 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Uganda 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
GROUP F
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Angola 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Egypt 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gabon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Libya 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
GROUP G
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Ethiopia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ghana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Zimbabwe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
GROUP H
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Namibia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Republic of Congo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Senegal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Togo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
GROUP I
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Guinea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Guinea-Bissau 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morocco 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sudan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
GROUP J
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Benin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dem. Rep. of Congo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Magadascar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tanzania 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

