2022 World Cup Qualifying Glance

All Times EDT NORTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN FIRST ROUND Group winners advance GROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts Antigua 2 1 1 0 5 2 4 El Salvador 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 Grenada 2 1 0 1 1 2 3 Montserrat 2 0 2 0 3 3 2 U.S. Virgin Isl. 2 0 0 2 0 4 0 Wednesday, June 2 At San Cristóbal, Dominican Republic

Montserrat vs. U.S. Virgin Islands, 6 p.m.

Friday, June 4 At St. John’s, Antigua

Antigua and Barbuda vs. Grenada, 4 p.m.

Saturday, June 5 At St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

U.S. Virgin Islands vs. El Salvador, TBA

Tuesday, June 8 At St. George’s, Grenada

Grenada vs. Montserrat, 7 p.m.

At San Salvador, El Salvador

El Salvador vs. Antigua and Barbuda, 9:05 p.m.

GROUP B GP W D L GF GA Pts Canada 2 2 0 0 16 1 6 Suriname 2 2 0 0 9 0 6 Bermuda 2 1 0 1 6 5 3 Aruba 2 0 0 2 0 11 0 Cayman Islands 2 0 0 2 0 14 0 Wednesday, June 2 At Bradenton, Fla.

Cayman Islands vs. Aruba, 6 p.m.

Friday, June 4 At Paramaribo, Suriname

Suriname vs. Bermuda, 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 5 At Bradenton, Fla.

Aruba vs. Canada, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, June 8 At Bradenton, Fla.

Bermuda vs. Cayman Islands, 8 p.m.

At Bridgeview, Ill.

Canada vs. Suriname, 9:05 p.m.

GROUP C GP W D L GF GA Pts Curaçao 2 2 0 0 7 1 6 Guatemala 2 2 0 0 4 0 6 St. Vincent 2 1 0 1 3 5 3 Cuba 2 0 0 2 1 3 0 Brit. Virgin Is. 2 0 0 2 0 6 0 Wednesday, June 2 At Guatemala City

Cuba vs. British Virgin Islands, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, June 4 At Guatemala City

Guatemala vs. St. Vincent and the Grendadines, 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 5 At Guatemala City

British Virgin Islands vs. Curaçao, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, June 8 St. George’s, Grenada

St. Vincent and the Grendadines vs. Cuba, 4 p.m.

At Willemstad, Curaçao

Curaçao vs. Guatemala, 8 p.m.

GROUP D GP W D L GF GA Pts Dominican Rep. 2 2 0 0 7 0 6 Panama 2 2 0 0 3 1 6 Barbados 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 Dominica 2 0 0 2 1 3 0 Anguilla 2 0 0 2 0 7 0 Wednesday, June 2 At Roseau, Dominica

Dominica vs. Anguilla, 3 p.m.

Friday, June 4 At Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic vs. Barbados, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 5 At Panama City, Panama

Anguilla vs. Panama, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, June 8 At Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Barbados vs. Dominica, 7 p.m.

At Panama City, Panama

Panama vs. Dominican Republic, 10 p.m.

GROUP E GP W D L GF GA Pts Nicaragua 1 1 0 0 7 0 3 Haiti 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 Belize 2 1 0 1 5 2 3 Turks and Caicos 2 0 0 2 0 12 0

St. Lucia withdrew

Friday, June 4 At Managua, Nicaragua

Nicaragua vs. Belize, 9 p.m.

Saturday, June 5 At Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands

Turks and Caicos Islands vs. Haiti, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, June 8 At Port-au-Prince, Haiti

Haiti vs. Nicaragua, 5 p.m.

GROUP F GP W D L GF GA Pts St. Kitts 2 2 0 0 5 0 6 Trinidad 2 1 1 0 4 1 4 Guyana 2 1 0 1 4 3 3 Puerto Rico 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 Bahamas 2 0 0 2 0 8 0 Wednesday, June 2 At Mayaguez, Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico vs. Bahamas, 6 p.m.

Friday, June 4 At Basseterre, St. Kitts

St. Kitts and Nevis vs. Guyana, 4 p.m.

Saturday, June 5 At Nassau, Bahamas

Bahamas vs. Trinidad and Tobago, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, June 8 At TBA

Guyana vs. Puerto Rico

At San Cristóbal, Dominican Republic

Trinidad vs. St. Kitts and Nevis, 6 p.m.

EUROPE Winners qualify Second-place teams advance to European playoffs along with two best Nations League group winners that did not qualify GROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts Portugal 3 2 1 0 6 3 7 Serbia 3 2 1 0 7 5 7 Luxembourg 2 1 0 1 2 3 3 Ireland 2 0 0 2 2 4 0 Azerbaijan 2 0 0 2 1 3 0 Wednesday, March 24 At Turin, Italy

Portugal 1, Azerbaijan 0

At Belgrade, Serbia

Serbia 3, Ireland 2

Saturday, March 27 At Dublin

Luxembourg 1, Ireland 0

At Belgrade, Serbia

Serbia 2, Portugal 2

Tuesday, March 30 At Baku, Azerbaijan

Serbia 2, Azerbaijan 1

At Luxembourg

Portugal 3, Luxembourg 1

GROUP B GP W D L GF GA Pts Spain 3 2 1 0 6 3 7 Sweden 2 2 0 0 4 0 6 Greece 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 Georgia 3 0 1 2 2 4 1 Kosovo 2 0 0 2 1 6 0 Thursday, March 25 At Granada, Spain

Spain 1, Greece 1

At Stockholm

Sweden 1, Georgia 0

Sunday, March 28 At Tblisi, Georgia

Spain 2, Georgia 1

At Pristina, Kosovo

Sweden 3, Kosovo 0

Wednesday, March 31 At Thessaloniki, Greece

Greece 1, Georgia 1

At Seville, Spain

Spain 3, Kosovo 1

GROUP C GP W D L GF GA Pts Italy 3 3 0 0 6 0 9 Switzerland 2 2 0 0 4 1 6 Northern Ireland 2 0 1 1 0 2 1 Bulgaria 3 0 1 2 1 5 1 Lithuania 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Thursday, March 25 At Sofia, Bulgaria

Switzerland 3, Bulgaria 1

At Parma, Italy

Italy 2, Northern Ireland 0

Sunday, March 28 At Sofia, Bulgaria

Italy 2, Bulgaria 0

At St. Gallen, Switzerland

Switzerland 1, Lithuania 0

Wednesday, March 31 At Vilnius, Lithuania

Italy 2, Lithuania 0

At Belfast, Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland 0, Bulgaria 0

GROUP D GP W D L GF GA Pts France 3 2 1 0 4 1 7 Ukraine 3 0 3 0 3 3 3 Finland 2 0 2 0 3 3 2 Bosnia-Herz. 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 Kazakhstan 2 0 1 1 1 3 1 Wednesday, March 24

At Helninki, Finland Finland 2, Bosnia-Herzegovina 2

At Saint-Denis, France

France 1, Ukraine 1

Sunday, March 28 At Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

France 2, Kazakhstan 0

At Lviv, Ukraine

Ukraine 1, Finland 1

Wednesday, March 31 At Sarajevo, Bosnia

France 1, Bosnia-Herzegovina 0

At Lviv, Ukraine

Ukraine 1, Kazakhstan 1

GROUP E GP W D L GF GA Pts Belgium 3 2 1 0 12 2 7 Czech Republic 3 1 1 1 7 4 4 Wales 2 1 0 1 2 3 3 Belarus 2 1 0 1 4 10 3 Estonia 2 0 0 2 4 9 0 Wednesday, March 24 At Leuven, Belgium

Belgium 3, Wales 1

At Tallinn, Estonia

Czech Republic 6, Estonia 2

Saturday, March 27 At Minsk, Belarus

Belarus 4, Estonia 2

At Prague, Czech Republic

Czech Republic 1, Belgium 1

Tuesday, March 30 At Leuven, Belgium

Belgium 8, Belarus 0

At Cardiff, Wales

Wales 1, Czech Republic 0

GROUP F GP W D L GF GA Pts Denmark 3 3 0 0 14 0 9 Scotland 3 1 2 0 7 3 5 Israel 3 1 1 1 5 4 4 Austria 3 1 1 1 5 7 4 Faeroe Islands 3 0 1 2 2 8 1 Moldova 3 0 1 2 2 13 1 Thursday, March 25 At Tel Aviv, Israel

Denmark 2, Israel 0

At Chisinau, Moldova

Moldova 1, Faeroe Islands 1

At Glasgow, Scotland

Scotland 2, Austria 2

Sunday, March 28 At Herning, Denmark

Denmark 8, Moldova 0

At Vienna

Austria 3, Faeroe Islands 1

At Tel Aviv, Israel

Israel 1, Scotland 1

Wednesday, March 31 At Vienna

Denmark 4, Austria 0

At Chisinau, Moldova

Israel 4, Moldova 1

At Glasgow, Scotland

Scotland 4, Faeroe Islands 0

GROUP G GP W D L GF GA Pts Turkey 3 2 1 0 10 5 7 Netherlands 3 2 0 1 11 4 6 Montenegro 3 2 0 1 6 3 6 Norway 3 2 0 1 4 3 6 Latvia 3 0 1 2 4 7 1 Gibraltar 3 0 0 3 1 14 0 Wednesday, March 24 At Istanbul

Turkey 4, Netherlands 2

At Gibraltar

Gibraltar 0, Norway 3

At Riga, Latvia

Montenegro 2, Latvia 1

Saturday, March 27 At Podgorica, Montenegro

Montenegro 4, Gibraltar 1

At Malaga, Spain

Turkey 3, Norway 0

At Amsterdam

Netherlands 2, Latvia 0

Tuesday, March 30 At Gibraltar

Netherlands 7, Gibraltar 0

At Podgorica, Montenegro

Norway 1, Montenegro 0

At Istanbul

Turkey 3, Latvia 3

GROUP H GP W D L GF GA Pts Croatia 3 2 0 1 4 1 6 Russia 3 2 0 1 6 4 6 Slovakia 3 1 2 0 4 3 5 Cyprus 3 1 1 1 1 1 4 Slovenia 3 1 0 2 2 3 3 Malta 3 0 1 2 3 8 1 Wednesday, March 24 At Strovolos, Cyprus

Cyprus 0, Slovakia 0

At Ta’Qali,, Malta

Russia 3,Malta 1

At Ljubljana, Slovenia

Slovenia 1, Croatia 0

Saturday, March 27 At Sochi, Russia

Russia 2, Slovenia 1

At Rijeka, Croatia

Croatia 1, Cyprus 0

At Trnava, Slovakia

Slovakia 2, Malta 2

Tuesday, March 30 At Strovolos, Cyprus

Cyprus 1, Slovenia 0

At Rijeka, Croatia

Croatia 3, Malta 0

At Trnava, Slovakia

Slovakia 2, Russia 1

GROUP I GP W D L GF GA Pts England 3 3 0 0 9 1 9 Hungary 3 2 1 0 10 4 7 Albania 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 Poland 3 1 1 1 7 5 4 Andorra 3 0 0 3 1 8 0 San Marino 3 0 0 3 0 10 0 Thursday, March 25 At Andorra La Vella, Albania

Albania 1, Andorra 0

At London

England 5, San Marino 0

At Budapest, Hungary

Hungary 3, Poland 3

Sunday, March 28 At Andorra La Vella, Albania

England 2, Albania 0

At Warsaw, Poland

Poland 3, Andorra 0

At Serravalle, San Marino

Hungary 3, San Marino 0

Wednesday, March 31 At Andorra La Vella, Albania

Hungary 4, Andorra 1

At London

England 2, Poland 1

At Serravalle, San Marino

Albania 2, San Marino 0

GROUP J GP W D L GF GA Pts Armenia 3 3 0 0 6 2 9 North Macedonia 3 2 0 1 9 4 6 Germany 3 2 0 1 5 2 6 Romania 3 1 0 2 5 6 3 Iceland 3 1 0 2 4 6 3 Liechtenstein 3 0 0 3 1 10 0 Thursday, March 25 At Duisburg, Germany

Germany 3, Iceland 0

At Vadus, Liechtenstein

Armenia 1, Liechtenstein 0

At Ploiesti, Romania

Romania 3, North Macedonia 2

Sunday, March 28 At Yerevan, Armenia

Armenia 2, Iceland 0

At Skopje, Macedonia

North Macedonia 5, Liechtenstein 0

At Bucharest, Romania

Germany 1, Romania 0

Wednesday, March 31 At Yerevan, Armenia

Armenia 3, Romania 2

At Duisburg, Germany

North Macedonia 2, Germany 1

At Vadus, Liechtenstein

Iceland 4, Liechtenstein 1

SOUTH AMERICA Top four teams qualify Fifth place advances to playoff GP W D L GF GA Pts Brazil 4 4 0 0 12 2 12 Argentina 4 3 1 0 6 2 10 Ecuador 4 3 0 1 13 6 9 Paraguay 4 1 3 0 6 5 6 Uruguay 4 2 0 2 7 7 6 Chile 4 1 1 2 6 6 4 Colombia 4 1 1 2 6 11 4 Venezuela 4 1 0 3 2 6 3 Peru 4 0 1 3 4 10 1 Bolivia 4 0 1 3 5 12 1 Thursday, June 3 At La Paz, Bolivia

Bolivia vs. Venezuela, 4 p.m.

At Montevideo, Uruguay

Uruguay vs. Paraguay, 6 p.m.

At Santiago del Estero, Argentina

Argentina vs. Chile, 8 p.m.

At Porto Alegre, Brazil

Brazil vs. Ecuador, 8:30 p.m.

At Lima, Peru

Peru vs. Colombia, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, June 8 At Quito, Ecuador

Ecuador vs. Peru, 5 p.m.

At Caracas, Venezuela

Venezuela vs. Uruguay, 6:30 p.m.

At Barranquilla, Colombia

Colombia vs. Argentina, 7 p.m.

At Asunción, Paraguay

Paraguay vs. Brazil, 8:30 p.m.

At Las Condes, Chile

Chile vs. Bolivia, 9:30 p.m.

ASIA SECOND ROUND Group winners and top four second-place teams advance GROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts Syria 5 5 0 0 14 4 15 China 4 2 1 1 13 2 7 Philippines 5 2 1 2 8 8 7 Maldives 5 2 0 3 6 10 6 Guam 5 0 0 5 2 19 0

GROUP B GP W D L GF GA Pts Australia 4 4 0 0 16 1 12 Kuwait 5 3 1 1 17 3 10 Jordan 5 3 1 1 10 2 10 Nepal 5 1 0 4 2 16 3 Taiwan 5 0 0 5 2 25 0

GROUP C GP W D L GF GA Pts Iraq 5 3 2 0 9 2 11 Bahrain 5 2 3 0 3 1 9 Iran 4 2 0 2 17 3 6 Hong Kong 5 1 2 2 3 5 5 Cambodia 5 0 1 4 1 22 1

GROUP D GP W D L GF GA Pts Saudi Arabia 5 3 2 0 13 4 11 Uzbekistan 5 3 0 2 12 6 9 Singapore 5 2 1 2 7 10 7 Yemen 5 1 2 2 6 11 5 Palestine 6 1 1 4 3 10 4 Tuesday, March 30 At Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia 5, Palestine 0

GROUP E GP W D L GF GA Pts Qatar 5 4 1 0 11 1 13 Oman 5 4 0 1 11 4 12 Afghanistan 5 1 1 3 2 11 4 India 5 0 3 2 3 5 3 Bangladesh 4 0 1 3 2 8 1

GROUP F GP W D L GF GA Pts Japan 5 5 0 0 27 0 15 Tajikistan 6 3 1 2 9 8 10 Kyrgyzstan 5 2 1 2 10 5 7 Myanmar 5 2 0 3 5 13 6 Mongolia 7 1 0 6 2 27 3 Thursday, March 25 At Dushanbe, Tajikistan

Tajikistan 3, Mongolia 0

Tuesday, March 30 At Chiba, Japan

Japan 14, Mongolia 0

GROUP G GP W D L GF GA Pts Vietnam 5 3 2 0 5 1 11 Malaysia 5 3 0 2 8 6 9 Thailand 5 2 2 1 6 3 8 Utd Arab Emir. 4 2 0 2 8 4 6 Indonesia 5 0 0 5 3 16 0

GROUP H GP W D L GF GA Pts Turkmenistan 5 3 0 2 8 5 9 Lebanon 5 2 2 1 5 3 8 North Korea 5 2 2 1 4 3 8 South Korea 4 2 1 0 10 0 7 Sri Lanka 5 0 0 5 0 16 0

AFRICA SECOND ROUND Group winners advance GROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts Algeria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Burkina Faso 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Djibouti 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Niger 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 GROUP B GP W D L GF GA Pts Equatorial Guinea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mauritania 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tunisia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Zambia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 GROUP C GP W D L GF GA Pts Cape Verde 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cent. Afr. Republic 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Liberia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nigeria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 GROUP D GP W D L GF GA Pts Cameroon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ivory Coast 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Malawi 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mozambique 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 GROUP E GP W D L GF GA Pts Kenya 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mali 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rwanda 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Uganda 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 GROUP F GP W D L GF GA Pts Angola 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Egypt 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Gabon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Libya 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 GROUP G GP W D L GF GA Pts Ethiopia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ghana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Zimbabwe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 GROUP H GP W D L GF GA Pts Namibia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Republic of Congo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Senegal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Togo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 GROUP I GP W D L GF GA Pts Guinea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Guinea-Bissau 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Morocco 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sudan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 GROUP J GP W D L GF GA Pts Benin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dem. Rep. of Congo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Magadascar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tanzania 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

