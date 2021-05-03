On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

3 Hendrick drivers starting in top 4 spots at Coca-Cola 600

By STEVE REED
May 29, 2021 12:19 pm
< a min read
      

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Hendrick Motorsports’ quest to pass Petty Enterprises as the NASCAR Cup Series race team with the most wins all-time got off to a good start on Saturday as Kyle Larson captured the pole for the Coca-Cola 600, with two of his teammates starting in the row behind him.

Ricky Stenhouse will start second, followed by Hendrick teammates Chase Elliott and William Byron. Chevrolets dominated qualifying by taking six of the top seven spots for NASCAR’s longest race, a grueling 400-lap marathon at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Car owner Rick Hendrick’s other driver, Alex Bowman, will start seventh.

Hendrick Motorsports is tied with Petty Enterprises with 268 Cup Series wins.

        Insight by Pega: IT practitioners describe how agencies are doubling down on digital transformation efforts in this exclusive executive briefing.

Larson captured his first pole since June 2019 at Sonoma with a lap of 180.282 mph, narrowly edging Stenhouse in the one-lap qualifying by .07 seconds.

“It’s really cool for the Chevys,” Larson said. “There are lot of Chevys up toward the front of the field.”

Elliott is going for back-to-back victories after capturing last week’s rain-shortened race at Circuit of The Americas for his first win of the season.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|31 Best Practices for Securing your Zoom...
5|31 The Top 10 Emerging Risks Affecting the...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Padre Island National Seashore gets an unexpected visitor