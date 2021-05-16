On Air: This Just In!
72-year-old John Force races to record 152nd NHRA victory

By The Associated Press
May 16, 2021 6:33 pm
CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — John Force won yet again at age 72, topping the Funny Car field Sunday in the NGK NTK NHRA Four-Wide Nationals for his record 152nd event victory.

Force beat J.R. Todd, Cruz Pedregon and Alexis DeJoria in the final with a 3.916-second run at 328.78 mph in a Chevrolet Camaro.

“Timing is everything,” Force said. “I won the inaugural (four-wide race) here and this makes me so proud. Don’t take the job you love for granted. I wanted to win for (track owner) Bruton (Smith), (crew chief) Daniel (Hood), but these kids are tough out here. Some days, things go right, and our car was ready and prepared, and I halfway did my job. I’m excited and I get to send this (Wally trophy) to Bruton, a guy I really love.”

Steve Torrence won in Top Fuel, Dallas Glenn in Pro Stock and Steve Johnson in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

Torrence powered his way to his fourth four-wide win in a row at zMAX Dragway with a 3.716 at 329.10. First-time winner Glenn had a 6.540 pass at 209.88 in a Camaro, and Johnson a 6.729 at 198.03 on a Suzuki.

