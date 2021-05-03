Trending:
Sports News

AHL Glance

By The Associated Press
May 3, 2021 10:09 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

AHL

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 24 14 6 2 2 32 72 57
Hartford 22 13 8 1 0 27 75 65
Bridgeport 23 8 13 2 0 18 56 77

Canadian Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Laval 29 22 5 1 1 46 97 66
Manitoba 29 15 11 2 1 33 87 76
Belleville 28 12 15 1 0 25 73 90
Stockton 29 10 17 2 0 22 75 92
Toronto 23 10 12 0 1 21 71 79

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 27 18 6 1 2 39 110 76
Texas 32 14 15 3 0 31 97 106
Cleveland 24 14 8 1 1 30 88 70
Iowa 29 13 12 4 0 30 89 104
Grand Rapids 25 12 9 3 1 28 76 75
Rockford 27 11 15 1 0 23 78 97

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 28 20 6 2 0 42 94 67
Lehigh Valley 25 15 6 3 1 34 78 76
Syracuse 27 16 9 2 0 34 102 77
WB/Scranton 27 10 11 4 2 26 76 91
Utica 21 12 8 0 1 25 71 72
Rochester 24 9 12 2 1 21 79 103
Binghamton 28 6 15 5 2 19 76 106

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Diego 38 23 14 1 0 47 133 123
Henderson 34 22 12 0 0 44 107 91
Bakersfield 34 21 12 0 1 43 119 89
San Jose 34 15 13 4 2 36 101 119
Ontario 35 13 18 4 0 30 106 128
Colorado 29 13 13 2 1 29 88 89
Tucson 31 12 17 2 0 26 89 102

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Belleville 4, Toronto 1

Hershey 2, Lehigh Valley 0

Syracuse 5, Utica 2

Cleveland 3, Texas 2

Monday’s Games

Bridgeport 4, Providence 3

Bakersfield 5, San Jose 3

Rockford 3, Grand Rapids 2

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Bridgeport at Hartford, 1 p.m.

Toronto at Laval, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Binghamton at WB/Scranton, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Hartford at Providence, 1 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.

