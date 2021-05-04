AHL Glance

All Times EDT
AHL
Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|24
|14
|6
|2
|2
|32
|72
|57
|Hartford
|22
|13
|8
|1
|0
|27
|75
|65
|Bridgeport
|23
|8
|13
|2
|0
|18
|56
|77
Canadian Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Laval
|29
|22
|5
|1
|1
|46
|97
|66
|Manitoba
|29
|15
|11
|2
|1
|33
|87
|76
|Belleville
|28
|12
|15
|1
|0
|25
|73
|90
|Stockton
|29
|10
|17
|2
|0
|22
|75
|92
|Toronto
|23
|10
|12
|0
|1
|21
|71
|79
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|27
|18
|6
|1
|2
|39
|110
|76
|Texas
|32
|14
|15
|3
|0
|31
|97
|106
|Cleveland
|24
|14
|8
|1
|1
|30
|88
|70
|Iowa
|29
|13
|12
|4
|0
|30
|89
|104
|Grand Rapids
|25
|12
|9
|3
|1
|28
|76
|75
|Rockford
|27
|11
|15
|1
|0
|23
|78
|97
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|28
|20
|6
|2
|0
|42
|94
|67
|Lehigh Valley
|25
|15
|6
|3
|1
|34
|78
|76
|Syracuse
|27
|16
|9
|2
|0
|34
|102
|77
|WB/Scranton
|27
|10
|11
|4
|2
|26
|76
|91
|Utica
|21
|12
|8
|0
|1
|25
|71
|72
|Rochester
|24
|9
|12
|2
|1
|21
|79
|103
|Binghamton
|28
|6
|15
|5
|2
|19
|76
|106
Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Diego
|38
|23
|14
|1
|0
|47
|133
|123
|Henderson
|34
|22
|12
|0
|0
|44
|107
|91
|Bakersfield
|34
|21
|12
|0
|1
|43
|119
|89
|San Jose
|34
|15
|13
|4
|2
|36
|101
|119
|Ontario
|35
|13
|18
|4
|0
|30
|106
|128
|Colorado
|29
|13
|13
|2
|1
|29
|88
|89
|Tucson
|31
|12
|17
|2
|0
|26
|89
|102
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
Bridgeport 4, Providence 3
Bakersfield 5, San Jose 3
Rockford 3, Grand Rapids 2
Utica at Rochester, ppd
Tuesday’s Games
Bridgeport at Hartford, 1 p.m.
Toronto at Laval, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Binghamton at WB/Scranton, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.
San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Hartford at Providence, 1 p.m.
Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Binghamton, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.
Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.
