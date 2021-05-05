Trending:
AHL Glance

By The Associated Press
May 5, 2021 10:09 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

AHL

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 24 14 6 2 2 32 72 57
Hartford 23 14 8 1 0 29 79 68
Bridgeport 24 8 14 2 0 18 59 81

Canadian Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Laval 30 22 5 2 1 47 100 70
Manitoba 29 15 11 2 1 33 87 76
Belleville 28 12 15 1 0 25 73 90
Toronto 24 11 12 0 1 23 75 82
Stockton 29 10 17 2 0 22 75 92

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 27 18 6 1 2 39 110 76
Cleveland 25 15 8 1 1 32 91 72
Texas 32 14 15 3 0 31 97 106
Iowa 29 13 12 4 0 30 89 104
Grand Rapids 26 12 10 3 1 28 78 78
Rockford 27 11 15 1 0 23 78 97

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 29 20 7 2 0 42 97 72
Lehigh Valley 26 16 6 3 1 36 83 79
Syracuse 28 17 9 2 0 36 107 80
WB/Scranton 28 11 11 4 2 28 82 94
Utica 22 12 9 0 1 25 74 77
Rochester 24 9 12 2 1 21 79 103
Binghamton 29 6 16 5 2 19 79 112

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Diego 38 23 14 1 0 47 133 123
Henderson 34 22 12 0 0 44 107 91
Bakersfield 34 21 12 0 1 43 119 89
San Jose 34 15 13 4 2 36 101 119
Ontario 35 13 18 4 0 30 106 128
Colorado 29 13 13 2 1 29 88 89
Tucson 31 12 17 2 0 26 89 102

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

Hartford 4, Bridgeport 3

Toronto 4, Laval 3

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 3, Grand Rapids 2

Syracuse 5, Utica 3

WB/Scranton 6, Binghamton 3

Lehigh Valley 5, Hershey 3

Colorado at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Hartford at Providence, 1 p.m.

Manitoba at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Belleville at Laval, 1 p.m.

Manitoba at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 4 p.m.

San Jose at Henderson, 4 p.m.

Binghamton at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m.

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.

