Sports News

AHL Glance

By The Associated Press
May 7, 2021 10:09 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

AHL

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 25 15 6 2 2 34 78 60
Hartford 24 14 9 1 0 29 82 74
Bridgeport 24 8 14 2 0 18 59 81

Canadian Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Laval 30 22 5 2 1 47 100 70
Manitoba 30 16 11 2 1 35 92 79
Belleville 28 12 15 1 0 25 73 90
Toronto 25 11 13 0 1 23 78 87
Stockton 29 10 17 2 0 22 75 92

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 27 18 6 1 2 39 110 76
Texas 33 15 15 3 0 33 104 108
Cleveland 25 15 8 1 1 32 91 72
Iowa 29 13 12 4 0 30 89 104
Grand Rapids 26 12 10 3 1 28 78 78
Rockford 27 11 15 1 0 23 78 97

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 29 20 7 2 0 42 97 72
Lehigh Valley 26 16 6 3 1 36 83 79
Syracuse 28 17 9 2 0 36 107 80
WB/Scranton 28 11 11 4 2 28 82 94
Utica 22 12 9 0 1 25 74 77
Rochester 24 9 12 2 1 21 79 103
Binghamton 29 6 16 5 2 19 79 112

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Diego 39 23 15 1 0 47 137 129
Bakersfield 35 22 12 0 1 45 121 90
Henderson 34 22 12 0 0 44 107 91
San Jose 34 15 13 4 2 36 101 119
Ontario 36 14 18 4 0 32 112 132
Colorado 30 13 14 2 1 29 89 91
Tucson 32 12 18 2 0 26 91 109

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Providence 6, Hartford 3

Manitoba 5, Toronto 3

Texas 7, Tucson 2

Friday’s Games

Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Manitoba at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 4 p.m.

San Jose at Henderson, 4 p.m.

Binghamton at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m.

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Manitoba at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 4 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Tucson at Texas, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Henderson, 10 p.m.

