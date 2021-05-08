On Air: Safe Money Radio
AHL Glance

By The Associated Press
May 8, 2021 10:09 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

AHL

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 25 15 6 2 2 34 78 60
Hartford 24 14 9 1 0 29 82 74
Bridgeport 24 8 14 2 0 18 59 81

Canadian Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Laval 31 22 6 2 1 47 103 74
Manitoba 30 16 11 2 1 35 92 79
Belleville 29 13 15 1 0 27 77 93
Toronto 25 11 13 0 1 23 78 87
Stockton 29 10 17 2 0 22 75 92

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 28 18 7 1 2 39 114 81
Texas 33 15 15 3 0 33 104 108
Cleveland 25 15 8 1 1 32 91 72
Iowa 30 14 12 4 0 32 95 105
Grand Rapids 27 13 10 3 1 30 83 82
Rockford 28 11 16 1 0 23 79 103

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 30 21 7 2 0 44 99 73
Syracuse 29 17 9 3 0 37 111 85
Lehigh Valley 26 16 6 3 1 36 83 79
WB/Scranton 28 11 11 4 2 28 82 94
Utica 23 13 9 0 1 27 79 81
Rochester 24 9 12 2 1 21 79 103
Binghamton 30 6 17 5 2 19 80 114

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Diego 40 23 16 1 0 47 141 136
Bakersfield 35 22 12 0 1 45 121 90
Henderson 34 22 12 0 0 44 107 91
San Jose 34 15 13 4 2 36 101 119
Ontario 37 15 18 4 0 34 119 136
Colorado 30 13 14 2 1 29 89 91
Tucson 32 12 18 2 0 26 91 109

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Belleville 4, Laval 3

Grand Rapids 5, Chicago 4

Hershey 2, Binghamton 1

Utica 5, Syracuse 4

Iowa 6, Rockford 1

Ontario 7, San Diego 4

Colorado at Bakersfield, ppd

Saturday’s Games

Manitoba at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 4 p.m.

San Jose at Henderson, 4 p.m.

Binghamton at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m.

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Manitoba at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 4 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Tucson at Texas, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Laval at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Belleville, 7 p.m.

