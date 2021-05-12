AHL Glance

All Times EDT
AHL
Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|25
|15
|6
|2
|2
|34
|78
|60
|Hartford
|24
|14
|9
|1
|0
|29
|82
|74
|Bridgeport
|24
|8
|14
|2
|0
|18
|59
|81
Canadian Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Laval
|32
|23
|6
|2
|1
|49
|107
|76
|Manitoba
|33
|18
|11
|2
|2
|40
|104
|90
|Belleville
|30
|14
|15
|1
|0
|29
|81
|96
|Toronto
|28
|11
|15
|0
|2
|24
|87
|100
|Stockton
|29
|10
|17
|2
|0
|22
|75
|92
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|30
|19
|8
|1
|2
|41
|121
|89
|Texas
|35
|16
|16
|3
|0
|35
|109
|114
|Grand Rapids
|29
|15
|10
|3
|1
|34
|88
|83
|Iowa
|31
|15
|12
|4
|0
|34
|97
|105
|Cleveland
|27
|15
|9
|1
|2
|33
|94
|78
|Rockford
|30
|11
|18
|1
|0
|23
|84
|111
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|31
|22
|7
|2
|0
|46
|102
|73
|Syracuse
|31
|18
|10
|3
|0
|39
|115
|90
|Lehigh Valley
|28
|17
|7
|3
|1
|38
|89
|84
|WB/Scranton
|30
|12
|12
|4
|2
|30
|88
|101
|Utica
|25
|14
|10
|0
|1
|29
|84
|85
|Rochester
|25
|10
|12
|2
|1
|23
|83
|106
|Binghamton
|31
|6
|18
|5
|2
|19
|81
|118
Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Diego
|41
|24
|16
|1
|0
|49
|145
|137
|Henderson
|36
|24
|12
|0
|0
|48
|115
|95
|Bakersfield
|36
|22
|13
|0
|1
|45
|122
|94
|San Jose
|36
|15
|15
|4
|2
|36
|105
|127
|Ontario
|38
|15
|19
|4
|0
|34
|124
|143
|Colorado
|31
|14
|14
|2
|1
|31
|96
|96
|Tucson
|34
|13
|19
|2
|0
|28
|97
|114
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
Belleville 4, Manitoba 3
Grand Rapids 2, Cleveland 0
Laval 4, Toronto 2
Henderson 3, San Jose 1
Wednesday’s Games
Laval at Toronto, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.
Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Laval, 7 p.m.
Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Ontario at Tucson, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Binghamton at Hershey, 1 p.m.
Toronto at Laval, 3 p.m.
Bakersfield at Henderson, 4 p.m.
Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Texas at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
