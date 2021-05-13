AHL Glance

All Times EDT
AHL
Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|25
|15
|6
|2
|2
|34
|78
|60
|Hartford
|24
|14
|9
|1
|0
|29
|82
|74
|Bridgeport
|24
|8
|14
|2
|0
|18
|59
|81
Canadian Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Laval
|33
|23
|7
|2
|1
|49
|109
|79
|Manitoba
|33
|18
|11
|2
|2
|40
|104
|90
|Belleville
|30
|14
|15
|1
|0
|29
|81
|96
|Toronto
|29
|12
|15
|0
|2
|26
|90
|102
|Stockton
|29
|10
|17
|2
|0
|22
|75
|92
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|31
|20
|8
|1
|2
|43
|128
|89
|Iowa
|32
|16
|12
|4
|0
|36
|100
|106
|Texas
|36
|16
|17
|3
|0
|35
|110
|117
|Grand Rapids
|30
|15
|11
|3
|1
|34
|88
|90
|Cleveland
|27
|15
|9
|1
|2
|33
|94
|78
|Rockford
|30
|11
|18
|1
|0
|23
|84
|111
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|31
|22
|7
|2
|0
|46
|102
|73
|Lehigh Valley
|29
|18
|7
|3
|1
|40
|91
|85
|Syracuse
|31
|18
|10
|3
|0
|39
|115
|90
|Utica
|26
|15
|10
|0
|1
|31
|87
|86
|WB/Scranton
|30
|12
|12
|4
|2
|30
|88
|101
|Rochester
|26
|10
|13
|2
|1
|23
|84
|109
|Binghamton
|32
|6
|19
|5
|2
|19
|82
|120
Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Henderson
|37
|25
|12
|0
|0
|50
|120
|95
|San Diego
|42
|24
|17
|1
|0
|49
|146
|139
|Bakersfield
|37
|22
|14
|0
|1
|45
|122
|99
|San Jose
|36
|15
|15
|4
|2
|36
|105
|127
|Ontario
|38
|15
|19
|4
|0
|34
|124
|143
|Colorado
|32
|15
|14
|2
|1
|33
|98
|97
|Tucson
|34
|13
|19
|2
|0
|28
|97
|114
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto 3, Laval 2
Chicago 7, Grand Rapids 0
Lehigh Valley 2, Binghamton 1
Utica 3, Rochester 1
Iowa 3, Texas 1
Colorado 2, San Diego 1
Thursday’s Games
Henderson 5, Bakersfield 0
Friday’s Games
Chicago at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Laval, 7 p.m.
Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Ontario at Tucson, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Binghamton at Hershey, 1 p.m.
Toronto at Laval, 3 p.m.
Bakersfield at Henderson, 4 p.m.
Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Texas at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
WB/Scranton at Hershey, 3 p.m.
Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at Henderson, 4 p.m.
Manitoba at Belleville, 4 p.m.
Ontario at Tucson, 4 p.m.
Utica at Rochester, 5:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments