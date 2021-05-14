Trending:
AHL Glance

By The Associated Press
May 14, 2021 10:09 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

AHL

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 25 15 6 2 2 34 78 60
Hartford 24 14 9 1 0 29 82 74
Bridgeport 24 8 14 2 0 18 59 81

Canadian Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Laval 33 23 7 2 1 49 109 79
Manitoba 34 18 11 3 2 41 106 93
Belleville 31 15 15 1 0 31 84 98
Toronto 29 12 15 0 2 26 90 102
Stockton 29 10 17 2 0 22 75 92

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 32 20 9 1 2 43 129 93
Iowa 32 16 12 4 0 36 100 106
Cleveland 28 16 9 1 2 35 100 82
Texas 36 16 17 3 0 35 110 117
Grand Rapids 31 15 12 3 1 34 92 96
Rockford 31 12 18 1 0 25 88 112

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 31 22 7 2 0 46 102 73
Lehigh Valley 29 18 7 3 1 40 91 85
Syracuse 31 18 10 3 0 39 115 90
Utica 26 15 10 0 1 31 87 86
WB/Scranton 30 12 12 4 2 30 88 101
Rochester 26 10 13 2 1 23 84 109
Binghamton 32 6 19 5 2 19 82 120

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Henderson 37 25 12 0 0 50 120 95
San Diego 42 24 17 1 0 49 146 139
Bakersfield 37 22 14 0 1 45 122 99
San Jose 36 15 15 4 2 36 105 127
Ontario 38 15 19 4 0 34 124 143
Colorado 32 15 14 2 1 33 98 97
Tucson 34 13 19 2 0 28 97 114

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Henderson 5, Bakersfield 0

Friday’s Games

Belleville 3, Manitoba 2

Cleveland 6, Grand Rapids 4

Rockford 4, Chicago 1

Toronto at Laval, 7 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Binghamton at Hershey, 1 p.m.

Toronto at Laval, 3 p.m.

Bakersfield at Henderson, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Henderson, 4 p.m.

Manitoba at Belleville, 4 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 4 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

