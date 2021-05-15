On Air: Safe Money Radio
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

AHL Glance

By The Associated Press
May 15, 2021 10:09 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

AHL

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 25 15 6 2 2 34 78 60
Hartford 24 14 9 1 0 29 82 74
Bridgeport 24 8 14 2 0 18 59 81

Canadian Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Laval 34 23 8 2 1 49 111 82
Manitoba 34 18 11 3 2 41 106 93
Belleville 31 15 15 1 0 31 84 98
Toronto 30 13 15 0 2 28 93 104
Stockton 29 10 17 2 0 22 75 92

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 32 20 9 1 2 43 129 93
Iowa 33 17 12 4 0 38 105 110
Cleveland 28 16 9 1 2 35 100 82
Texas 37 16 18 3 0 35 114 122
Grand Rapids 31 15 12 3 1 34 92 96
Rockford 31 12 18 1 0 25 88 112

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 31 22 7 2 0 46 102 73
Lehigh Valley 29 18 7 3 1 40 91 85
Syracuse 31 18 10 3 0 39 115 90
Utica 27 16 10 0 1 33 88 86
WB/Scranton 30 12 12 4 2 30 88 101
Rochester 27 10 14 2 1 23 84 110
Binghamton 32 6 19 5 2 19 82 120

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Diego 43 25 17 1 0 51 150 140
Henderson 37 25 12 0 0 50 120 95
Bakersfield 37 22 14 0 1 45 122 99
San Jose 36 15 15 4 2 36 105 127
Ontario 39 16 19 4 0 36 127 145
Colorado 33 15 15 2 1 33 99 101
Tucson 35 13 19 3 0 29 99 117

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Belleville 3, Manitoba 2

Cleveland 6, Grand Rapids 4

        Insight by Apptio: Download the results of his strategic guidance survey and learn how CIOs at ITA, LoC and other agencies are maximizing their investments to make sure resources are aligned to mission goals.

Rockford 4, Chicago 1

Toronto 3, Laval 2

Utica 1, Rochester 0

Iowa 5, Texas 4

San Diego 4, Colorado 1

Ontario 3, Tucson 2

Saturday’s Games

Binghamton at Hershey, 1 p.m.

Toronto at Laval, 3 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Bakersfield at Henderson, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Henderson, 4 p.m.

Manitoba at Belleville, 4 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 4 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|10 New England Crime Analysis &...
5|10 Cloud and Hybrid Operations Best...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Washington Nationals honor sailors during Navy Night celebration