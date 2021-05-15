AHL Glance

All Times EDT

AHL

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 25 15 6 2 2 34 78 60 Hartford 24 14 9 1 0 29 82 74 Bridgeport 24 8 14 2 0 18 59 81

Canadian Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Laval 34 23 8 2 1 49 111 82 Manitoba 34 18 11 3 2 41 106 93 Belleville 31 15 15 1 0 31 84 98 Toronto 30 13 15 0 2 28 93 104 Stockton 29 10 17 2 0 22 75 92

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 32 20 9 1 2 43 129 93 Iowa 33 17 12 4 0 38 105 110 Cleveland 28 16 9 1 2 35 100 82 Texas 37 16 18 3 0 35 114 122 Grand Rapids 31 15 12 3 1 34 92 96 Rockford 31 12 18 1 0 25 88 112

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 31 22 7 2 0 46 102 73 Lehigh Valley 29 18 7 3 1 40 91 85 Syracuse 31 18 10 3 0 39 115 90 Utica 27 16 10 0 1 33 88 86 WB/Scranton 30 12 12 4 2 30 88 101 Rochester 27 10 14 2 1 23 84 110 Binghamton 32 6 19 5 2 19 82 120

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Diego 43 25 17 1 0 51 150 140 Henderson 37 25 12 0 0 50 120 95 Bakersfield 37 22 14 0 1 45 122 99 San Jose 36 15 15 4 2 36 105 127 Ontario 39 16 19 4 0 36 127 145 Colorado 33 15 15 2 1 33 99 101 Tucson 35 13 19 3 0 29 99 117

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Belleville 3, Manitoba 2

Cleveland 6, Grand Rapids 4

Rockford 4, Chicago 1

Toronto 3, Laval 2

Utica 1, Rochester 0

Iowa 5, Texas 4

San Diego 4, Colorado 1

Ontario 3, Tucson 2

Saturday’s Games

Binghamton at Hershey, 1 p.m.

Toronto at Laval, 3 p.m.

Bakersfield at Henderson, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Henderson, 4 p.m.

Manitoba at Belleville, 4 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 4 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

