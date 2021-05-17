On Air: Business of Government Hour
Sports News

AHL Glance

By The Associated Press
May 17, 2021 10:09 am
All Times EDT
      

All Times EDT

AHL

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 25 15 6 2 2 34 78 60
Hartford 24 14 9 1 0 29 82 74
Bridgeport 24 8 14 2 0 18 59 81

Canadian Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Laval 35 23 8 3 1 50 113 85
Manitoba 36 18 13 3 2 41 109 102
Belleville 33 17 15 1 0 35 93 101
Toronto 31 14 15 0 2 30 96 106
Stockton 29 10 17 2 0 22 75 92

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 33 21 9 1 2 45 132 94
Iowa 34 17 13 4 0 38 107 113
Texas 38 17 18 3 0 37 117 124
Grand Rapids 32 16 12 3 1 36 96 97
Cleveland 29 16 10 1 2 35 101 86
Rockford 32 12 19 1 0 25 89 115

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 33 24 7 2 0 50 110 77
Lehigh Valley 31 18 7 4 2 42 95 91
Syracuse 32 19 10 3 0 41 120 93
Utica 28 16 11 0 1 33 89 88
WB/Scranton 32 13 13 4 2 32 92 107
Rochester 29 11 15 2 1 25 89 116
Binghamton 34 7 20 5 2 21 88 126

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Diego 44 26 17 1 0 53 153 142
Henderson 39 25 13 0 1 51 125 102
Bakersfield 39 24 14 0 1 49 129 104
Ontario 40 17 19 4 0 38 136 149
San Jose 36 15 15 4 2 36 105 127
Colorado 34 15 15 3 1 34 101 104
Tucson 36 13 20 3 0 29 103 126

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Hershey 5, WB/Scranton 2

Binghamton 4, Lehigh Valley 3

Belleville 6, Manitoba 1

Ontario 9, Tucson 4

Rochester 2, Utica 1

Bakersfield 4, Henderson 3

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

