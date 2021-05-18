AHL Glance

All Times EDT
AHL
Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|25
|15
|6
|2
|2
|34
|78
|60
|Hartford
|24
|14
|9
|1
|0
|29
|82
|74
|Bridgeport
|24
|8
|14
|2
|0
|18
|59
|81
Canadian Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Laval
|36
|23
|9
|3
|1
|50
|113
|87
|Manitoba
|36
|18
|13
|3
|2
|41
|109
|102
|Belleville
|33
|17
|15
|1
|0
|35
|93
|101
|Toronto
|32
|15
|15
|0
|2
|32
|98
|106
|Stockton
|29
|10
|17
|2
|0
|22
|75
|92
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|33
|21
|9
|1
|2
|45
|132
|94
|Iowa
|34
|17
|13
|4
|0
|38
|107
|113
|Texas
|38
|17
|18
|3
|0
|37
|117
|124
|Grand Rapids
|32
|16
|12
|3
|1
|36
|96
|97
|Cleveland
|29
|16
|10
|1
|2
|35
|101
|86
|Rockford
|32
|12
|19
|1
|0
|25
|89
|115
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|33
|24
|7
|2
|0
|50
|110
|77
|Lehigh Valley
|31
|18
|7
|4
|2
|42
|95
|91
|Syracuse
|32
|19
|10
|3
|0
|41
|120
|93
|Utica
|28
|16
|11
|0
|1
|33
|89
|88
|WB/Scranton
|32
|13
|13
|4
|2
|32
|92
|107
|Rochester
|29
|11
|15
|2
|1
|25
|89
|116
|Binghamton
|34
|7
|20
|5
|2
|21
|88
|126
Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Diego
|44
|26
|17
|1
|0
|53
|153
|142
|Henderson
|39
|25
|13
|0
|1
|51
|125
|102
|Bakersfield
|39
|24
|14
|0
|1
|49
|129
|104
|Ontario
|40
|17
|19
|4
|0
|38
|136
|149
|San Jose
|36
|15
|15
|4
|2
|36
|105
|127
|Colorado
|34
|15
|15
|3
|1
|34
|101
|104
|Tucson
|36
|13
|20
|3
|0
|29
|103
|126
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
Toronto 2, Laval 0
Tuesday’s Games
Tucson at San Jose, 4 p.m.
Ontario at Colorado, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Toronto at Belleville, 4 p.m.
Friday’s Games
San Diego at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.
