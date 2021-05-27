AHL Glance

All Times EDT

AHL

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 25 15 6 2 2 34 78 60 Hartford 24 14 9 1 0 29 82 74 Bridgeport 24 8 14 2 0 18 59 81

Canadian Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Laval 36 23 9 3 1 50 113 87 Manitoba 36 18 13 3 2 41 109 102 Belleville 33 17 15 1 0 35 93 101 Toronto 32 15 15 0 2 32 98 106 Stockton 29 10 17 2 0 22 75 92

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 33 21 9 1 2 45 132 94 Iowa 34 17 13 4 0 38 107 113 Texas 38 17 18 3 0 37 117 124 Grand Rapids 32 16 12 3 1 36 96 97 Cleveland 29 16 10 1 2 35 101 86 Rockford 32 12 19 1 0 25 89 115

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 33 24 7 2 0 50 110 77 Lehigh Valley 31 18 7 4 2 42 95 91 Syracuse 32 19 10 3 0 41 120 93 Utica 28 16 11 0 1 33 89 88 WB/Scranton 32 13 13 4 2 32 92 107 Rochester 29 11 15 2 1 25 89 116 Binghamton 34 7 20 5 2 21 88 126

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Diego 44 26 17 1 0 53 153 142 Henderson 39 25 13 0 1 51 125 102 Bakersfield 39 24 14 0 1 49 129 104 Ontario 40 17 19 4 0 38 136 149 San Jose 36 15 15 4 2 36 105 127 Colorado 34 15 15 3 1 34 101 104 Tucson 36 13 20 3 0 29 103 126

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Bakersfield 3, Henderson 2

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

