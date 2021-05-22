On Air: Motley Fool Money
Akindele, Gallese help Orlando City beat Toronto FC 1-0

By The Associated Press
May 22, 2021 9:33 pm
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tesho Akindele scored in the 12th minute and Orlando City beat Toronto FC 1-0 on Saturday night.

Orlando City (3-0-3), which extended its season-opening unbeaten streak to a franchise-best six games, has allowed just two goals and has four shutouts this season.

On the counter-attack, Kyle Smith’s long pass led Silvester van der Water down the right side. The 24-year-old, who made his first MLS start, cut back to evade a defender and played a lob into the area that Akindele put away from point-blank range.

Toronto (1-3-2) defender Omar González left the game with an apparent leg injury in the 81st minute.

Pedro Gallese had five saves, including back-to-back stops in the closing moments, for Orlando City. Gallese made a diving parry of a shot by Nick DeLeon that bounced to Toronto’s Yeferson Soteldo just outside the area. Soteldo side-stepped and ripped a rising right-footer that Gallese punched over the crossbar in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

___

