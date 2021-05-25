On Air: Off The Shelf
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Alex Ovechkin confident he will sign extension with Capitals

By STEPHEN WHYNO
May 25, 2021 11:07 am
1 min read
      

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Alex Ovechkin said Tuesday he is confident he will sign an extension and play again next season for the Washington Capitals franchise he led to the Stanley Cup in 2018.

The longtime captain’s $124 million, 13-year contract expires this summer. He said he has spoken with owner Ted Leonsis, who was also behind the last contract.

“We have time,” Ovechkin said. “I want to finish my career here.”

Asked when he might sign, Ovechkin joked, “Maybe we sign contract right now” after going through exit interviews. He and the Capitals were eliminated by the Boston Bruins in five games, losing in the first round of the playoffs for the third consecutive year since winning the the team’s first championship.

        Insight by TTEC: Experts from VA, Air Force and Naval Information Warfare Systems Command will describe how teleworking can improve customer experience in this free webinar.

The Russian winger is sixth on the NHL’s career goal list with 730, 164 behind of Wayne Gretzky’s record. Despite losing several games because of work stoppages and the pandemic, Ovechkin said there are still chances to chase that mark. The 16-year NHL veteran turns 36 in September.

Ovechkin said he still loves the game and wants to keep playing hockey as long as he can.

Teammates said they’d be surprised if Ovechkin isn’t back.

“When you think of the Washington Capitals, you think of Alex Ovechkin,” wingerT.J. Oshie said.

Ovechkin said a leg injury caused him to miss seven of eight games late in the season and it will keep him from joining Russia for the world championships in Latvia. Ovechkin said it didn’t hamper him in the playoffs and won’t require surgery.

___

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

___

        Read more: Sports News

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|24 ARPA-E Energy Innovation Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary of State Blinken takes an aerial tour of Ice Cap and Fjords