Altuve takes 16-game hit streak into matchup with Rangers

Houston Astros (26-20, second in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (21-27, fourth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 2:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (3-1, 3.27 ERA, .98 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) Rangers: Mike Foltynewicz (1-4, 5.18 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers +152, Astros -176; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Yuli Gurriel and the Astros will take on the Rangers Sunday.

The Rangers are 7-8 against AL West teams. Texas is hitting a collective batting average of .236 this season, led by Adolis Garcia with an average of .295.

The Astros have gone 21-11 against division opponents. Houston’s team on-base percentage of .333 is second in the American League. Yuli Gurriel leads the lineup with an OBP of .394.

The Rangers won the last meeting 8-4. Kolby Allard earned his first victory and Garcia went 2-for-5 with two home runs and two RBIs for Texas. Andre Scrubb took his first loss for Houston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garcia leads the Rangers with 18 extra base hits and is batting .295.

Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 10 home runs and is batting .228.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 3-7, .209 batting average, 4.62 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Astros: 7-3, .311 batting average, 3.65 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Sam Huff: (hamstring).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Framber Valdez: (finger), Jose Urquidy: (shoulder), Blake Taylor: (ankle), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: (right pronator muscle), Josh James: (hip), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

