Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Altuve takes 16-game hit streak into matchup with Rangers

By The Associated Press
May 23, 2021 3:08 am
1 min read
      

Houston Astros (26-20, second in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (21-27, fourth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 2:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (3-1, 3.27 ERA, .98 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) Rangers: Mike Foltynewicz (1-4, 5.18 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers +152, Astros -176; over/under is 9 runs

        Insight by Apptio: Download the results of his strategic guidance survey and learn how CIOs at ITA, LoC and other agencies are maximizing their investments to make sure resources are aligned to mission goals.

BOTTOM LINE: Yuli Gurriel and the Astros will take on the Rangers Sunday.

The Rangers are 7-8 against AL West teams. Texas is hitting a collective batting average of .236 this season, led by Adolis Garcia with an average of .295.

The Astros have gone 21-11 against division opponents. Houston’s team on-base percentage of .333 is second in the American League. Yuli Gurriel leads the lineup with an OBP of .394.

The Rangers won the last meeting 8-4. Kolby Allard earned his first victory and Garcia went 2-for-5 with two home runs and two RBIs for Texas. Andre Scrubb took his first loss for Houston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garcia leads the Rangers with 18 extra base hits and is batting .295.

Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 10 home runs and is batting .228.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 3-7, .209 batting average, 4.62 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Astros: 7-3, .311 batting average, 3.65 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Sam Huff: (hamstring).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Framber Valdez: (finger), Jose Urquidy: (shoulder), Blake Taylor: (ankle), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: (right pronator muscle), Josh James: (hip), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|24 Prepare Now for the 6 Forces That Will...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Brood X cicadas begin to emerge around the Capitol Grounds