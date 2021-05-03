Trending:
Sports News

American League Glance

By The Associated Press
May 3, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 17 12 .586 _
Toronto 14 12 .538
New York 14 14 .500
Tampa Bay 14 15 .483 3
Baltimore 13 15 .464

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Kansas City 16 10 .615 _
Chicago 15 12 .556
Cleveland 13 13 .500 3
Minnesota 10 16 .385 6
Detroit 8 21 .276

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 17 12 .586 _
Seattle 16 13 .552 1
Houston 15 13 .536
Los Angeles 13 13 .500
Texas 13 16 .448 4

___

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 2, Detroit 0

Toronto 7, Atlanta 2

Tampa Bay 5, Houston 4

Minnesota 13, Kansas City 4

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 0

Texas 5, Boston 3

Oakland 7, Baltimore 5

Seattle 2, L.A. Angels 0

Monday’s Games

Texas at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-0) at Cincinnati (Hoffman 2-1), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Fulmer 1-1) at Boston (Pivetta 3-0), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Gibson 3-0) at Minnesota (Happ 2-0), 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Hentges 1-0) at Kansas City (Minor 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-0) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Oakland (Irvin 2-3), 9:40 p.m.

Baltimore (López 1-3) at Seattle (Dunn 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

