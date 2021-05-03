All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|17
|12
|.586
|_
|Toronto
|14
|12
|.538
|1½
|New York
|14
|14
|.500
|2½
|Tampa Bay
|14
|15
|.483
|3
|Baltimore
|13
|15
|.464
|3½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Kansas City
|16
|10
|.615
|_
|Chicago
|15
|12
|.556
|1½
|Cleveland
|13
|13
|.500
|3
|Minnesota
|10
|16
|.385
|6
|Detroit
|8
|21
|.276
|9½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|17
|12
|.586
|_
|Seattle
|16
|13
|.552
|1
|Houston
|15
|13
|.536
|1½
|Los Angeles
|13
|13
|.500
|2½
|Texas
|13
|16
|.448
|4
___
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 2, Detroit 0
Toronto 7, Atlanta 2
Tampa Bay 5, Houston 4
Minnesota 13, Kansas City 4
Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 0
Texas 5, Boston 3
Oakland 7, Baltimore 5
Seattle 2, L.A. Angels 0
Monday’s Games
Texas at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Toronto at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-0) at Cincinnati (Hoffman 2-1), 6:40 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Fulmer 1-1) at Boston (Pivetta 3-0), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Gibson 3-0) at Minnesota (Happ 2-0), 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Hentges 1-0) at Kansas City (Minor 2-1), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-0) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Oakland (Irvin 2-3), 9:40 p.m.
Baltimore (López 1-3) at Seattle (Dunn 1-0), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Toronto at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
