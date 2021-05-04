On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

American League Glance

By The Associated Press
May 4, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 17 12 .586 _
Toronto 14 13 .519 2
Tampa Bay 15 15 .500
New York 14 14 .500
Baltimore 14 15 .483 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Kansas City 16 11 .593 _
Chicago 15 12 .556 1
Cleveland 14 13 .519 2
Minnesota 11 16 .407 5
Detroit 8 21 .276 9

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 18 12 .600 _
Houston 15 13 .536 2
Seattle 16 14 .533 2
Los Angeles 13 14 .481
Texas 13 17 .433 5

___

Monday’s Games

Minnesota 6, Texas 5

Cleveland 8, Kansas City 6

Oakland 5, Toronto 4

Baltimore 5, Seattle 3

Tampa Bay 7, L.A. Angels 3

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-1) at Cincinnati (Gray 0-2), 12:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 3-0) at Seattle (Kikuchi 1-1), 3:40 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 0-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 1-3) at Boston (Pérez 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Yang 0-0) at Minnesota (Thorpe 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 3-2) at Kansas City (Singer 1-3), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-2), 9:38 p.m.

Toronto (Ray 1-1) at Oakland (Bassitt 2-2), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

