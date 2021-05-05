All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|18
|12
|.600
|_
|New York
|15
|14
|.517
|2½
|Tampa Bay
|16
|15
|.516
|2½
|Toronto
|14
|14
|.500
|3
|Baltimore
|14
|16
|.467
|4
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|16
|12
|.571
|_
|Kansas City
|16
|12
|.571
|_
|Cleveland
|15
|13
|.536
|1
|Minnesota
|11
|17
|.393
|5
|Detroit
|8
|22
|.267
|9
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|19
|12
|.613
|_
|Seattle
|17
|14
|.548
|2
|Houston
|15
|14
|.517
|3
|Los Angeles
|13
|15
|.464
|4½
|Texas
|14
|17
|.452
|5
___
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 9, Cincinnati 0
N.Y. Yankees 7, Houston 3
Boston 11, Detroit 7
Texas 6, Minnesota 3, 10 innings
Cleveland 7, Kansas City 3
Oakland 4, Toronto 1
Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Angels 3
Seattle 5, Baltimore 2
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Toronto at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Houston (McCullers Jr. 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-1), 1:05 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 1-2) at Boston (Eovaldi 4-2), 1:10 p.m.
Texas (Lyles 1-2) at Minnesota (Pineda 2-1), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 0-1) at Kansas City (Duffy 4-1), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Oakland (Fiers 0-1), 3:37 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Fleming 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-2), 9:38 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments