All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|18
|13
|.581
|_
|New York
|16
|14
|.533
|1½
|Tampa Bay
|17
|15
|.531
|1½
|Toronto
|15
|14
|.517
|2
|Baltimore
|15
|16
|.484
|3
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|16
|13
|.552
|_
|Cleveland
|16
|13
|.552
|_
|Kansas City
|16
|13
|.552
|_
|Minnesota
|11
|18
|.379
|5
|Detroit
|9
|22
|.290
|8
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|19
|13
|.594
|_
|Seattle
|17
|15
|.531
|2
|Houston
|15
|15
|.500
|3
|Texas
|15
|17
|.469
|4
|Los Angeles
|13
|16
|.448
|4½
___
Wednesday’s Games
Cincinnati 1, Chicago White Sox 0, 10 innings
Baltimore 6, Seattle 0
N.Y. Yankees 6, Houston 3
Texas 3, Minnesota 1
Detroit 6, Boston 5, 10 innings
Cleveland 5, Kansas City 4
Toronto 9, Oakland 4
Tampa Bay 3, L.A. Angels 1
Thursday’s Games
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Boston (Rodríguez 4-0) at Baltimore (Harvey 3-1), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 1-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Miley 3-2) at Cleveland (Plesac 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Shoemaker 1-3) at Detroit (Skubal 0-4), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 2-1) at Texas (Foltynewicz 1-3), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Rodón 4-0) at Kansas City (Keller 2-3), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Stripling 0-1) at Houston (Urquidy 2-2), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 4-0) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Hill 1-1) at Oakland (Manaea 3-1), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Comments