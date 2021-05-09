Trending:
American League Glance

By The Associated Press
May 9, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 22 13 .629 _
New York 18 16 .529
Tampa Bay 19 17 .528
Toronto 17 16 .515 4
Baltimore 15 19 .441

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 19 13 .594 _
Cleveland 18 14 .563 1
Kansas City 16 17 .485
Minnesota 12 20 .375 7
Detroit 10 24 .294 10

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 21 15 .583 _
Houston 18 16 .529 2
Seattle 18 17 .514
Texas 18 18 .500 3
Los Angeles 15 18 .455

___

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Washington 3, 11 innings

Oakland 6, Tampa Bay 3

Detroit 7, Minnesota 3

Cleveland 9, Cincinnati 2

Chicago White Sox 9, Kansas City 1

Toronto 8, Houston 4

Boston 11, Baltimore 6

Texas 9, Seattle 8

L.A. Dodgers 14, L.A. Angels 11

Sunday’s Games

Boston 4, Baltimore 3

N.Y. Yankees 3, Washington 2

Texas 10, Seattle 2

Chicago White Sox 9, Kansas City 3

Houston 7, Toronto 4

Tampa Bay 4, Oakland 3

L.A. Angels 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

Minnesota at Detroit, ppd.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Boston (Pérez 0-2) at Baltimore (López 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Houston (Garcia 0-3), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Gibson 3-0) at San Francisco (Wood 3-0), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Texas at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

